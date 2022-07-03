 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bixby teen killed in crash near Chouteau

A Bixby teen died in a single-vehicle crash near Chouteau in Mayes County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The 17-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was driving 2006 Ford Explorer east on U.S. 412 about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, went down an embankment and struck a bridge pillar. The teen was pinned for an unknown amount of time. She was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers reported.

Troopers were investigating whether the teen was wearing a seat belt.

