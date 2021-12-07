 Skip to main content
Bixby teen has been missing for week, police say
  • Updated
The Bixby Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen. 

Zackari Gann, 15, has been reported missing since Dec. 1, and investigators have been "actively pursuing tips and leads," according to a news release. 

Gann was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a white "SOX" emblem, a maroon shirt with "Follow Your Sound" printed on a picture of a sunrise, tight black skinny jeans with small rips, black chain on the pants, and Six Ring Jordan black and white shoes with red and green details.

Anyone who sees Gann or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Bixby police at 918-366-8294. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

