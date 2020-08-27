Bixby teacher suspended amid allegations of peeping tom, voyeurism

Bixby Public Schools has suspended a teacher from the district after his arrest on allegations including voyeurism and peeping tom.
Jason Scott Byrd, 45, a mathematics teacher at Bixby High School since August 2008, was arrested Tuesday by Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and booked into Okmulgee County jail. He has been released on bond, according to jail staff.
According to a statement from the district, Byrd was suspended Tuesday "after the district received a report of possible inappropriate conduct on the part of the employee." District officials say they have been cooperating with investigators.
"While privacy laws restrict information the district is able to provide relative to any ongoing employee investigation, the district values the trust and confidence our community and families have placed in us," district officials said in a statement Thursday. "If allegations of wrongdoing are verified, we will act quickly and decisively to address these issues in accordance with Bixby Board of Education policy and Oklahoma statutes."
Creek Nation Lighthorse Police said no report has yet been filed with local prosecutors and could offer no further details.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.