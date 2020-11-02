Bixby schools superintendent announces school closure, quarantines

Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller announced school will be canceled Tuesday, with the possibility of longer closures, due to a case of COVID-19 within the district's transportation department.

In a notice to parents, Miller wrote all campuses will be closed Tuesday "to provide the district time to develop alternate bus schedules to resume transportation services" as soon as possible. At least seven bus drivers will have to quarantine due to the positive test result, Miller wrote.

However, secondary bus routes for students attending classes at Tulsa Tech will run as normal and employees are still expected to report to their work sites.

"The district will communicate further details tomorrow, with the hope of resuming school on Wednesday," Miller wrote in the notice.

Featured video

Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues