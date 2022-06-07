Bixby Public Schools to adjust bell schedule

Bixby Public Schools will be adjusting its bell times come August in an effort to accommodate for transportation concerns.

On Monday night, Bixby Public Schools’ board of education voted to approve a recommendation from district administration to move up the start time for elementary and intermediate schools and push back the start time for secondary sites.

Starting in August, Bixby’s elementary and intermediate schools will start at 7:50 a.m. and release at 2:55 p.m. The secondary sites will start at 8:50 a.m. and release at 3:56 p.m.

The move will provide an additional 15 minutes for the district’s bus drivers to run routes for secondary students. The district’s buses run two rotations during the school day, with elementary students picked up and dropped off first, followed by secondary students.

“By adding that extra time, the buses won’t be quite as rushed,” Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said. “We will have more buses that will be able to get back to the middle school and high school in the afternoons so the students won’t be waiting for 15-20 minutes. This will probably speed up our afternoon routes and get our kids home a little quicker.”

Miller acknowledged that the change could potentially pose problems for some families, but with about 60% of Bixby students relying on district transportation, the move was necessary to ensure bus riders were getting to school on time in the mornings.

Adding routes would not help the situation right away, he said, in part because that would require getting more buses and drivers.

“At the end of the day, this was the option that our site leaders and administration felt was the best for our district,” Miller said.

Bixby Public Schools’ first day of classes for the 2022-2023 school year is Aug. 16.

