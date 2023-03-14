Bixby police are asking Oklahomans to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

According to a flier posted to Bixby Police Department social media, Luke Ehrich is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 918-366-8294.

