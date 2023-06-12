BIXBY — Bixby police have released the identity of a woman found dead in a vehicle Sunday night in a local park.

Kara Nicole Ballard, 40, of the Haskell County town of Whitefield was the victim of the city’s latest homicide, Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish told the Tulsa World on Monday morning.

Blish said shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa Police dispatch received an emergency call from the woman’s daughter and requested that his department attempt to locate a vehicle.

Ballard had reportedly called her daughter and told her that she was traveling to meet her husband at a park near the Arkansas River.

Bixby police found the victim dead inside a red Nissan sedan in Washington Irving Park.

Late Monday morning, the car was towed from the park and Bixby police officers could be seen scanning walkways to the north and south for evidence.

“Bixby investigators were able to determine that the person she was meeting or the person she was with, along with the vehicle description, may have been in the Pryor, Oklahoma, area late last night. Pryor police located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle crashed and the suspect was taken into custody,” Blish said. “The victim's family has been notified and my department is continuing their investigation with the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.”

The suspect has been identified by both Bixby and Pryor police as Travis Glenn Ballard, 33.

Pryor police posted on social media mid-morning Monday that the suspect has been arrested “With the help of Pryor Creek Police Department, Mayes County Sheriffs Office, GRDA Police, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, US Marshal Service, Locust Grove PD and Bixby police.”