Bixby man charged in shooting death of landlord in Broken Arrow

A Bixby man faces a first-degree murder charge on allegations he shot his landlord multiple times after an argument at the man's rental property in Broken Arrow.
Cody William O'Bryan, 21, was arrested at a home in Jenks after authorities found Paul Stephen Bernius IV dead of multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 100 block of West Waco Place Sunday evening.
Police did not initially provide details about the relationship between Bernius and O'Bryan, but an affidavit indicates Bernius had been renting the Broken Arrow home to O'Bryan and two others.
One of the other tenants told investigators O'Bryan and Bernius had "several disagreements, the most recent being over the setting on the thermostat," and that the two argued Sunday evening.
She reported O'Bryan and Bernius got into a physical fight during which O'Bryan shot Bernius multiple times before leaving, according to the affidavit.
The other tenant, in his statement to police, said he used Bernius's phone to call 911 while O'Bryan went back in the residence for his keys.
While investigating the incident, Broken Arrow Police Detective Bill Payne wrote he learned of a police report Bernius filed on Sept. 5 claiming O'Bryan breached his rental agreement by having pets in his room and had not replaced a door knob. In the Sept. 5 report, Bernius alleged O'Bryan became upset and told him "If you f---k with me, I'm f---ing with you."
Payne also said officers found out Bernius was in the process of trying to evict O'Bryan from the home.
While at the shooting scene, he added that police identified .22 caliber spent shell casings near Bernius's body and found ammunition for that caliber of handgun — but no weapon — in O'Bryan's room.
O'Bryan is held at the Tulsa County Jail on a $1 million bond, which Special Judge David Guten set during a hearing on Thursday. His arraignment is scheduled to take place Monday.