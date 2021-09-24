Bixby man charged in shooting death of landlord in Broken Arrow

A Bixby man faces a first-degree murder charge on allegations he shot his landlord multiple times after an argument at the man's rental property in Broken Arrow.

Cody William O'Bryan, 21, was arrested at a home in Jenks after authorities found Paul Stephen Bernius IV dead of multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 100 block of West Waco Place Sunday evening.

Police did not initially provide details about the relationship between Bernius and O'Bryan, but an affidavit indicates Bernius had been renting the Broken Arrow home to O'Bryan and two others.

One of the other tenants told investigators O'Bryan and Bernius had "several disagreements, the most recent being over the setting on the thermostat," and that the two argued Sunday evening.

She reported O'Bryan and Bernius got into a physical fight during which O'Bryan shot Bernius multiple times before leaving, according to the affidavit.

The other tenant, in his statement to police, said he used Bernius's phone to call 911 while O'Bryan went back in the residence for his keys.