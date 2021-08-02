Bixby man, 29, killed in motorcycle crash Sunday in Okmulgee County

A 29-year-old Bixby man was killed Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle in Okmulgee County.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported Chase Bain-Holloway was driving a 2006 Honda CRF230 on 310 Road five miles south of Bixby when he crashed around 9:15 p.m. He was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of the crash and his condition remain under investigation, according to an OHP news release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.