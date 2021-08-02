 Skip to main content
Bixby man, 29, killed in motorcycle crash Sunday in Okmulgee County
A 29-year-old Bixby man was killed Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle in Okmulgee County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers reported Chase Bain-Holloway was driving a 2006 Honda CRF230 on 310 Road five miles south of Bixby when he crashed around 9:15 p.m. He was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of the crash and his condition remain under investigation, according to an OHP news release.

