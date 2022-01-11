Bixby, Glenpool, Coweta moving to distance learning

Four more area school districts are suspending in-person classes due to climbing staff absences, as all Bixby, Coweta, Glenpool and Sapulpa campuses will be in distance learning until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

While the district is in distance learning, Bixby students may pick up meals at any campus from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. As of Monday night, more than 250 active cases of Covid-19 were reported among Bixby staff and students.

Meal service for Glenpool students will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glenpool Lower Elementary School and the parking lot for Glenpool High School’s arena.

All Sapulpa schools will have grab and go meals available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also announcing shifts to distance learning on Wednesday were Broken Arrow’s Park Lane Early Childhood Center, Aspen Creek and Leisure Park elementary schools as well as 11 sites within Tulsa Public Schools: Bell, Council Oak, Hoover and Whitman elementary schools, Mayo Demonstration School, Memorial Middle School, Booker T. Washington and Memorial high schools, Webster Middle and High School, the second and fourth grades at Kerr Elementary School and the first and fifth grades at Skelly Elementary School.