Bixby girls punch ticket to state with second-half rally

Bixby’s combustible mix of chemicals finally came together to make a big explosion Saturday, and the No. 5 Spartans rallied for a 51-40 win over determined No. 19 Stillwater in the consolation final of the Class 6A area basketball tournament at the UMAC.
Gracy Wernli scored 13 points and Kate Bradley and Meredith Mayes had 12 each for the Spartans, who rallied from a 10-point deficit. They overcame a game-high 20 points by Stillwater junior Chrissen Harland and an 11-rebound effort by the Pioneers’ 6-foot-2 senior, Claudia Vanzant.
Bixby (17-5) advances to play No. 4 Choctaw when the 6A state tournament unfolds at Sapulpa High School on Thursday. Choctaw qualified by outlasting No. 5 Mustang 56-52 in an overtime area winners bracket qualifier on Thursday night.
In other 6A area action Saturday, Midwest City eliminated Sand Springs 36-33 at Edmond Santa Fe. In 5A, Bishop McGuinness knocked out Will Rogers 56-40 at Sapulpa. and El Reno eliminated Coweta 58-38 at Tahlequah.
Trailing 34-24 in the third quarter, Bixby reeled off 18 unanswered points to gain control. Bradley touched off a three-point flurry, and Mayes then returned with four fouls to score eight straight points.
“Once I hit that first 3-pointer, I knew somebody else was gonna step up and then the next person and the next,” Bradley said.
But the Spartans couldn't seem to buy a basket until Vanzant picked up her third and fourth fouls on charges and went to the bench with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
“That was the biggest swing in the game. That’s a game-changer,” Stillwater coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “(Vanzant) averages double-digit rebounds and I think you miss the rebounding even more than you do the scoring.”
Bradley's first 3-pointer made it 34-28. Next, she pitched to Gentry Baldwin for another trey and it was 34-31. Bradley's second 3-pointer, early in the fourth quarter, drew the Spartans even for the first time since 3:25 remained before halftime.
From there, Mayes returned to score four times in rapid succession. Vanzant, also back in the game with her four fouls, could do nothing to stop her.
Said Mayes: “When I came back in, (sophomore post Alyssa Nielsen) came up to me and said, `OK, (Vanzant’s) got four fouls and we’re going after her."
Bixby coach Tina Thomas complimented Kilpatrick and the Pioneers. "They came in and worked hard and they're fighting battles bigger than the game of basketball," she said.
Kilpatrick underwent surgery in October for a rare form of breast cancer and is taking oral chemotherapy medication.
“It means a lot when people tell me our girls played hard, but I already knew that,” Kilpatrick said. “They’re just great kids, but man, this hurts, especially for the seniors. They played so well to start the game.”
BIXBY 51, STILLWATER 40
Bixby;11;6;14;20;—;51
Stillwater;12;13;9;6;—;40
Bixby (17-5): Gracy Wernli 13, Kate Bradley 12, Meredith Mayes 12, Alyssa Nielsen 9, Gentry Baldwin 5.
Stillwater (11-10): Chrissen Harland 20, Jayden Mason 5, Isabel Lynch 4, Sabrina Sanchez 4, Claudia Vanzant 4, Halle Longan 3.
El RENO 58, COWETA 38
El Reno;19;17;6;16;—;58
Coweta;11;7;12;16;—;36
El Reno (14-5): Ashlyn Evans-Thompson 18, Jaylin Reveles 13, Kenzie Holsted 12, Paige Primeaux 10, Tetona Blackowl 3, oria Woods-Blackowl 3, Lesie Valdez 2.
Coweta (13-10): Alexxia Mercer 14, Allyson Mercer 14, Linda Brice 6, Amanda Geneva 2.