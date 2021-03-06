Bixby girls punch ticket to state with second-half rally

But the Spartans couldn't seem to buy a basket until Vanzant picked up her third and fourth fouls on charges and went to the bench with 2:14 left in the third quarter.

“That was the biggest swing in the game. That’s a game-changer,” Stillwater coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “(Vanzant) averages double-digit rebounds and I think you miss the rebounding even more than you do the scoring.”

Bradley's first 3-pointer made it 34-28. Next, she pitched to Gentry Baldwin for another trey and it was 34-31. Bradley's second 3-pointer, early in the fourth quarter, drew the Spartans even for the first time since 3:25 remained before halftime.

From there, Mayes returned to score four times in rapid succession. Vanzant, also back in the game with her four fouls, could do nothing to stop her.

Said Mayes: “When I came back in, (sophomore post Alyssa Nielsen) came up to me and said, `OK, (Vanzant’s) got four fouls and we’re going after her."

Bixby coach Tina Thomas complimented Kilpatrick and the Pioneers. "They came in and worked hard and they're fighting battles bigger than the game of basketball," she said.

Kilpatrick underwent surgery in October for a rare form of breast cancer and is taking oral chemotherapy medication.