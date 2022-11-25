 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bixby defeats Jenks 28-14 in Class 6AI semifinal game

Bixby vs. Jenks

Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby runs for a touchdown under pressure from Hudson Ball of Jenks in their state 6AI football semifinal game at Broken Arrow High School Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in Broken Arrow, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

BROKEN ARROW — Connor Kirby passed and ran for a touchdown in the second half to lead second-ranked Bixby past No. 3 Jenks 28-14 in a Class 6AI football semifinal Friday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Bixby (11-1) advances to meet the winner of Friday night's Union-Owasso semifinal in the state title game at 7 p.m. next Friday at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

The Spartans, who won the past four 6AII titles before moving up to 6AI this year, also avenged Jenks' 38-35 victory on Nov. 3 that snapped Bixby's 58-game winning streak. Jenks, which won the 6AI state title the past two years, finished 10-3.

Kirby's 13-yard TD pass to Luke Hasz early in the second half snapped a 14-14 tie. Kirby added a 7-yard TD run with 9:22 left.

This story will be updated.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

