Bixby defeats Jenks 28-14 in Class 6AI semifinal game

BROKEN ARROW — Connor Kirby passed and ran for a touchdown in the second half to lead second-ranked Bixby past No. 3 Jenks 28-14 in a Class 6AI football semifinal Friday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Bixby (11-1) advances to meet the winner of Friday night's Union-Owasso semifinal in the state title game at 7 p.m. next Friday at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

The Spartans, who won the past four 6AII titles before moving up to 6AI this year, also avenged Jenks' 38-35 victory on Nov. 3 that snapped Bixby's 58-game winning streak. Jenks, which won the 6AI state title the past two years, finished 10-3.

Kirby's 13-yard TD pass to Luke Hasz early in the second half snapped a 14-14 tie. Kirby added a 7-yard TD run with 9:22 left.

