Bixby ceremony marks 19th anniversary of Sept. 11 terror attacks

BIXBY — A crowd of around 60 gathered Friday morning at a city park to mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The annual commemorative program, hosted by the Daughters of the American Revolution, was held at Washington Irving Park’s Sept. 11 Memorial, which features a twisted metal beam from the wreckage of the World Trade Center towers.
Speaking to the crowd, Victoria Oltmann, of the Friends of Irving (Park) Foundation, said on the morning of the attacks, “I was on the 58th floor of the Cityplex Towers. The office television was on, and what I witnessed through the lens of other cameras would be in my mind and my heart forever.”
Ultimately, 2,977 people would die as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks, which destroyed the World Trade Center in New York City and part of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
What happened afterward has also stayed with her, Oltmann said.
“As Americans, we each saw that day and all the days to follow a nation coming together to help one another,” she said.
The collective response “will go down as one of the greatest acts of compassion and kindness in our history.”
Joining Oltmann, Bixby Fire Chief Joey Wiedel said at the time of the attacks, he was working in a machine shop in his hometown of Haskell, where he also served as a volunteer firefighter.
Inspired by the selfless actions of New York first responders that day, “I decided I wanted to go full time,” he said. “It was something I’d wanted to do for a long time.”
Wiedel asked for continued prayers for the families and others affected by the attacks.
“I want to thank the 343 firefighters who died and their families. And not just them, the 71 law enforcement officers,” Wiedel said.
“Those individuals didn’t come home. But a portion of everyone else’s lives died when they died, and they live with that pain day in and day out.”
The program included 10 seconds of silence and a color guard ceremony.
A live bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” closed it out.
Oltmann praised those responsible for establishing the memorial in Irving Park.
She said the foundation has a goal to erect other 9/11-related memorials at the site, including for the victims killed on United Flight 93 and at the Pentagon.
