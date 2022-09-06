Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are coming to Tulsa

The newly recommended bivalent COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have arrived in Oklahoma and are coming to Tulsa.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of bivalent vaccine boosters, and monovalent vaccines will no longer be approved as booster doses for people age 12 and older.

Monovalent vaccines are still authorized for use in the primary series of vaccination shots.

The Tulsa Health Department will begin administering the updated booster shots as soon as the vaccine is received. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at tulsa-health.org.

The Tulsa Health Department ordered 3,000 each of the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines, which include components of both the original COVID strain and the omicron variant.

The bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older, while the bivalent Moderna vaccine is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.

"The updated vaccine provides protection against the original COVID strain and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strain," THD spokesperson Leanne Stephens said. "This booster is another tool individuals may use to protect themselves, their family, friends and community."

Featured video: The benefits of an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster, explained by an epidemiologist