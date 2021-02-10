Bitter cold putting homeless shelters, outreach agencies into action to help those in need

With COVID-19 forcing homeless shelters to reduce capacity to allow social distancing, officials spent months making contingency plans for the weeklong bitter cold Tulsa is now facing.

“We knew this day would come, or that it was very likely,” said the Rev. Steve Whitaker, president and senior pastor for Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission. “While COVID is a clear concern, we can’t turn anyone away and let them freeze.”

Like other local homeless shelters, John 3:16 is using every available square foot to let crowds spread out as much as possible. People are sleeping in the lobby, in the cafeteria, even in the chapel. And everyone beds down wearing masks with hospital-style scrubs instead of their own clothes.

“I’m proud of the efforts we’re making, trying to keep everyone safe from the weather and from the pandemic,” Whitaker said. “It’s not just us, but the whole community, all working together to help people who desperately need help right now.”

The temperature trends for the rest of the week are highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens, said Bart Haake, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tulsa. The lows for Wednesday and Thursday nights are set around 19 degrees, Haake said, while highs will be around 27 degrees.