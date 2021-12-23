Bison from Yellowstone coming to Modoc Nation in Ottawa County

The Bison Conservation Transfer Program is intended to divert disease-free Yellowstone bison from slaughter to tribes across the West.

“Bison are incredibly social animals, so one of the key goals of this program is to maintain these social structures once they arrive at their new home,” said Chamois Andersen, senior Rockies and Plains representative at Defenders of Wildlife.

“We are honored to partner with the Fort Peck Tribes and ITBC in this important work to bring bison back to the tribes.”

Each year, dozens to hundreds of Yellowstone bison that roam out of the park are shipped to slaughter to keep the population near a maximum population of 3,500.

The “quarantine-to-restoration” program is intended to save some of these bison through translocation to tribal bison programs.

Despite the demand for cultural herds, the threat of brucellosis — a bacterial infection that can affect cattle, elk and bison — and limited capacity to quarantine bison meant slaughter was the only option, per the Interagency Bison Management Plan.