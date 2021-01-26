Bishop Kelley marks Day of Prayer for unborn with 'Cemetery of Innocents' display

Bishop Kelley High School students gathered last week to mark the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children by placing white crosses at school property on the corner of 41st Street and Hudson Avenue to represent lives lost to abortion.
Jan. 22, the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, is designated as the Day of Prayer.
Due to the COVID-10 pandemic and political unrest, organizers of the anti-abortion March for Life protest did not have in-person events this year.