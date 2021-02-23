Bill would let governor appoint U.S. senator, if a vacancy occurs

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow the governor to appoint an individual to the U.S. Senate, should a seat become vacant.
House Bill 2173 by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, passed by a vote of 54-42 and heads to the Senate for consideration.
The measure provides that the governor would pick from a list of at least three names submitted by the House speaker. State Senate confirmation would be required for the governor’s appointment.
Hilbert said the measure is necessary so the state would not go for a long period of time without two representatives in the U.S. Senate.
Current law requires a special election to fill the vacancy or a determination at the next general election.
Hilbert said the individual would serve until the next even number year concludes when an election would occur.
The measure requires that the empty seat must be filled by a person of the same political party as their predecessor.
After the late former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn announced he would step down from his seat in January 2014, the seat was empty until U.S. Sen. James Lankford was elected in a special election in November 2014 to serve the remainder of Coburn’s term.
A special election would take eight months and cost $1.2 million, Hilbert said.
“This bill is nothing short of voter suppression, pure and simple,” said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City.
The bill cancels the fundamental power of the people and would return the state to politics of the last century when decisions were made in smoke-filled rooms, Fugate said.
“We aren’t draining the swamp with this bill,” he said. “We are adding more water and claiming more land.”
Hilbert said 45 other states already allow the governor to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy by means of a temporary appointment.
In 1963, then-Gov. J. Howard Edmondson resigned just before the end of his term. Lt. Gov. George Nigh became governor and appointed Edmondson to the U.S. Senate after the death of Robert S. Kerr created a vacancy.
Edmondson, a Democrat, was defeated in the primary by Democrat Fred R. Harris in a special election.
