Bill would let governor appoint U.S. senator, if a vacancy occurs

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow the governor to appoint an individual to the U.S. Senate, should a seat become vacant.

House Bill 2173 by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, passed by a vote of 54-42 and heads to the Senate for consideration.

The measure provides that the governor would pick from a list of at least three names submitted by the House speaker. State Senate confirmation would be required for the governor’s appointment.

Hilbert said the measure is necessary so the state would not go for a long period of time without two representatives in the U.S. Senate.

Current law requires a special election to fill the vacancy or a determination at the next general election.

Hilbert said the individual would serve until the next even number year concludes when an election would occur.

The measure requires that the empty seat must be filled by a person of the same political party as their predecessor.

After the late former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn announced he would step down from his seat in January 2014, the seat was empty until U.S. Sen. James Lankford was elected in a special election in November 2014 to serve the remainder of Coburn’s term.