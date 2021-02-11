Bill would crack down on road construction zone violators

Motorists will have to be a lot more careful in work zones if legislation bouncing around the Oklahoma House of Representatives becomes law in something close to its current form.

Under House Bill 1814, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, work zone speeders and other safety scofflaws could be ticketed even with no law enforcement officer in sight. The bill authorizes the use of automatic cameras and other equipment to catch violators in the act.

McBride has been working on the legislation for several years but told members of the House Transportation Committee on Thursday that "we think we're coming to the end. We think we've got some of the language we need."

The current version of HB 1814 allows the Department of Public Safety to "establish automated traffic control systems in construction or maintenance zones" of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. It gives DPS considerable latitude in determining what those systems would look like and how they would operate.

They would, however, only be in effect while work crews are on the job, and would have to produce clear photographs of drivers and license plates.