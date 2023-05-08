Farm kids as young as 14 would have a legal way to do what farm kids have been doing anyway since before the Model T if Gov. Kevin Stitt signs legislation sent to him by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday.

House Bill 1962, by Rep. Carl Newton, R-Woodward, creates a Class D farm permit for 14-year-olds living or working on a farm. The permit would allow the teens to drive "while going to or from or in connection with any farm job, employment, or other farm-related work."

Also allowed for farm residents only would be driving to and from school "over the most direct and accessible route between the licensee's residence and school of enrollment."

HB 1962 also allows farm permits to act somewhat like the learner permits issued 15½-year-olds, in that holders can drive passenger vehicles anywhere, anytime with a licensed drive in the front seat.

Also the bill allows farm permits issued to drivers at least 16 years old to be converted to regular driver's licenses after six months.

Currently, the state only licenses 14-year-olds to drive motorcycles with 300cc or smaller engines, although state law does allow for a 30-day farm permit under certain circumstances.

Several states, including Arkansas and Kansas, have restricted driver's licenses like the one proposed by HB 1962.

HB 1962 was among a handful of measures sent to the governor by the House on Monday. The House also rejected Senate amendments on about 25 House bills, meaning the two chambers have less than three weeks to come to an agreement through conference committees.

Among the endangered bills is HB 1080, by Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, which is intended to break Stitt's control of the Veterans Commission.

On Monday, Steagall said the Senate had made unacceptable changes to the bill and that he "emphatically" rejected the amendments.