Bill to bar shuttering of places of worship during emergencies advances in Oklahoma House

Nationally, a few cases of closure and even arrests have been reported.

Epidemiologists have also identified religious activities as a significant source of virus transmission.

Hill said that doesn't matter from a constitutional standpoint, and that he suspects more people have contracted COVID-19 in stores than in places of worship.

"Shouldn't the right of municipalities to maintain public health standards carry some weight?" Waldron asked. "Especially when churches have the options ... to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic?"

"We go back to the first amendment," Hill replied. "We do not have an amendment that protects building codes. There is a First Amendment that protects your and my right, as it says, to not prohibit the free exercise thereof. That's first and fundamental to every discussion we have at this table and in this building."

The bill is now eligible for consideration by the full House.

