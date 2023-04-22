Legislation requiring commercial medical marijuana grows to post at least a $50,000 bond to cover environmental remediation costs was among 36 bills signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week.

Senate Bill 913, by Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, exempts from the requirement grows operating on land owned by the license-holder for at least five years. Some uncertainty seems to exist over whether the exemption applies only to five years of ownership prior to Thursday, when Stitt signed the bill, or could be acquired going forward.

Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, the House sponsor, said he is willing to run future legislation clarifying that an owner would qualify for the exemption after five years going forward.

SB 913 initially sets the bond amount at $50,000, but later says Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality or the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority “may require a higher amount depending upon the reclamation requirements of the approved application.”

It says the bond amount “shall reflect the probable difficulty of reclamation with consideration for such factors including, but not limited to, topography, hydrology, and revegetation potential.

“The amount of the bond for a commercial growing operation shall be sufficient to assure the completion of the reclamation plan if the work has to be performed by the (Oklahoma Medical Marijuana) Authority or the Department of Environmental Quality in the event of revocation of license.”

Opposition to the bill centered on the added expense, particularly for small operators. Proponents said the bond would probably cost a few hundred dollars, and at any rate was needed to clean up the abandoned grows already dotting the rural landscape.

Stitt also signed SB 159 and SB 178, which are intended to facilitate reunification of parents and children who have been removed from the home, provided the parents demonstrate an ability to avoid the behavior that led to intervention.

SB 159 allows adults to participate in treatment programs without that being considered against them in family court proceedings.

SB 178 allows judges to end court oversight of trial reunifications if it is determined to be unnecessary.

Two measures Stitt did not have to sign, House Joint Resolutions 1017 and 1032, also received final approval last week. Both deal with attempts to amend the U.S. Constitution through national conventions of the states.

Such conventions, authorized under Article V of the Constitution, require the agreement of at least two-thirds, or 34 of 50, states. No such convention has ever been called.

HJR 1017 reauthorizes an Oklahoma delegation to a possible convention for a so-called balanced budget amendment.

HJR 1032 adds Oklahoma to states requesting a convention for a federal term limits amendment.

Joint resolutions do not require the governor’s signature unless they change statute.