Bill outlawing 'nonbinary' birth certificates headed to governor

Legislation barring the state from issuing new or amended birth certificates listing gender as anything except "male" or "female" won final passage from the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday and is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

House sponsor Shelia Dills, R-Tulsa, said Senate Bill 1100 assures birth certificates will record the "truth" based on "faith and science."

Given the conservative backlash against nontraditional gender identities, the passage of SB 1100 by Oklahoma's Republican-dominated Legislature was never in doubt, but House Democrats forced the majority party to spend a half-day on the bill by arguing it serves no useful purpose and is mostly a rebuke to nonconformists.

Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, and the only nonbinary member of the Legislature, was particularly emotional, saying, "I cannot help but feel this bill is a personal attack."

SB 1100 essentially codifies a Stitt executive order issued after the discovery last year that the Oklahoma Department of Health had quietly issued an amended birth certificate to settle a lawsuit. The lawsuit was brought by an Oregon resident who identifies as nonbinary — neither male nor female — and wanted his birth certificate to reflect as much.

Stitt quickly denounced the new policy and issued an order rescinding it. That order is being challenged in court.

In signing the executive order, Stitt declared, "People are created by God to be male or female. Period." Republican legislators have followed that lead, although Dills and other supporters of the bill acknowledged Thursday that some people are born with ambiguous genitalia and atypical chromosomal makeup.

In such cases, a decision on gender assignment is generally made within a few days of birth. This usually involves surgery and sometimes hormone treatments. Even then, according to reports, some people remain uncertain of their sexual identity.

Dills argued that such cases are too rare — about .02% of births — to justify a policy exception, saying, "This is what the vast majority of Oklahomans want."

Democrats replied that the very smallness of the minority meant it needed to be protected, and that, in these cases at least, "biological truth" called for a male-female alternative.

"If we're willing to cut them out, what lengths are we willing to go to legislate from our own bigotry," said Turner. "Legislation like this becomes a path to discriminate."

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, argued that gender identification ought to be removed from birth certificates altogether. Republicans said it is necessary for identification, law enforcement, medical and even insurance purposes.

Ultimately, though, arguments circled around to definitions of "truth." Democrats said it is not always a matter of black and white — or he and she.

Dills, in closing debate, said anything other than male or female, at least on a birth certificate, "would be a lie."

