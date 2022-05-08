Bill Haisten: The wizard of Southern Hills — renowned course superintendent Russ Myers

Having first become aware of Russ Myers a few weeks before the 2007 PGA Championship, I knew he had quite the reputation.

Myers was a rock-star golf course superintendent, I would always hear. He was a popular figure within the Southern Hills membership and on the short list of the most respected groundskeepers in the sport.

Since 2015, however, it became clear how the Southern Hills people really feel about the native of Odessa, New York (a village of 600 residents, located 240 miles northwest of Yankee Stadium).

In 2009, newlyweds Russ and Lindsay Myers moved to California as Russ became the superintendent at Los Angeles Country Club. An interesting aside: the Playboy Mansion is positioned near the 14th tee box at LA Country Club.

“I never went into (the mansion), but I dealt with them when animals (would escape from the Playboy property and onto the golf course),” Myers remembers. “You’d be out there on a weekend — a calm, serene setting, but there would be music cranked (during) a party at the Playboy Mansion.”

The move to Los Angeles was a particularly heavy decision for Lindsay, who before marriage was known as Lindsay Patterson while she attended Cascia Hall and anchored the news for KJRH-2. While in California, Lindsay and Russ became the parents of a son (RJ) and a daughter (Grace).

Russ was happy at LA Country Club and says he and Lindsay expected their kids to have a great experience in California. In September 2015, however, there was an unexpected call from a former boss — Southern Hills general manager Nick Sidorakis.

As then-superintendent K.D. Davis had announced his resignation at Southern Hills, Sidorakis contacted and recruited Myers, who so beautifully prepared the course for the 2007 PGA Championship and the 2009 U.S. Amateur.

For Lindsay and Russ, it was an unexpected opportunity for a return to Tulsa. For her, a return to her hometown. For him, a return to the club where he had become known for major championship-level golf course maintenance.

The Myers children were young enough that a move wouldn’t be as socially challenging as it would have been years later, when they would have been more deeply rooted in Los Angeles schools and friendships.

“We were doing great in LA and I didn’t see a roadmap for us to come back to Oklahoma,” Myers said last week. “I thought we would raise our kids in LA and put them through school out there. When Nick reached out, it was probably going to be the only opportunity to come back.

“It was at a time in our lives when it made sense to come back.”

Three chapters

Only a few days after Davis decided to leave, Sidorakis reported that Myers had agreed on a second run as the Southern Hills superintendent. Myers remained in Los Angeles through December 2015, at which time his family packed its stuff and drove back to Oklahoma — and people like Clyde Chrisman and Mike Carter celebrated the return of Russ Myers to the Southern Hills family.

“I have been happy to call Russ both a friend and colleague since his first stint at Southern Hills,” said Chrisman, the club’s historian. “While I can easily testify to the friendship, just ask anyone in the golf course maintenance business and they will tell you there is no one better than Russ.

“If anyone needs proof, just take a look at the golf course this first week of May. It looks like the end of June. He is a wizard.”

Since Myers came back, there have been three significant chapters in his Southern Hills experience: his involvement in the planning and execution of the club’s 2018-19 restoration of the club’s 18-hole course (a makeover that included a total rebuild of every tee box, every green and every bunker); his preparation of the course for the 2021 Senior PGA Championship; and his preparation of the course for Southern Hills’ eighth men’s professional major championship.

The wizardry, as Chrisman calls it, of Myers and his staff will be on display during the May 19-22 PGA Championship.

As I wrote of the course restoration in 2019: If it’s possible for a perfect golf course to have become even more perfect, Southern Hills pulled it off.

Myers shoulders the responsibility of keeping it perfect in spite of Oklahoma’s wildly unpredictable weather.

“I have worked with Russ since he first came to Southern Hills,” said Carter, a longtime Southern Hills member and five-time club champion who last year retired from his position as the Oral Roberts University athletic director. “He is always thinking ahead. I was the chair of the Green Committee when he recognized the damage to our greens being caused by the lack of air flow, (along with) shade from surrounding trees. With his recommended changes, the greens improved immediately.

“He has experience at top-ranked courses across the country and understands the quality of course conditioning required for Southern Hills to be one of the premier golf courses in the world. Russ is a perfect fit for us and a big part of bringing the (2022 PGA Championship) to Tulsa.”

“The city and state,” Carter added, “should be very proud of him and the role he plays in the significant economic impact that will soon be seen.”

Pre-tournament estimates indicate that the PGA Championship’s impact on the Tulsa economy should exceed $140 million. It will be the most lucrative single event in the city’s history.

Countdown to May 19

Last week, it seemed that a Tulsa World photo session might have been doomed by heavy morning rain and lightning at Southern Hills, but we got lucky as the rain ended before photographer Mike Simons got a great Myers portrait near the No. 7 green.

Myers provided the use of his personal golf cart so that Simons could roll around the course for photos of the grandstands and hospitality venues.

“I think this thing has more power than my car,” Simons said as he returned the cart 30 minutes later.

On Monday, the PGA Championship field for the most part is finalized. On Monday, May 16, the players begin to arrive and a few will play a practice round. On Thursday, May 19, another Tulsa-hosted major championship will start.

It would be amazing if the PGA Championship weather is as incredibly pleasant as it was for the 2021 Senior PGA, during which patrons actually wore jackets during the morning rounds.

Southern Hills has its 18-hole championship course and a nine-hole course that was developed during the ’90s. Except for practice rounds involving visiting pros like Tiger Woods on April 28, the championship course has been closed to all play for two weeks.

When asked about last week’s heavy rain and whether it was effectively timed within the countdown to the PGA Championship, Myers replied, “We’ve got a little bit of bunker wash, but it’s not anything we can’t fix. Sometimes, there might be a crack in a drain pipe and that could result in some damage. It happened twice last year.

“Sunlight and warmer temperatures will really get the grass going, so, if there’s no damage, this rain is probably a positive. The dream is that it rains the Friday before the tournament, and that we have a consistent 10 to 15 mph breeze, and that the high is 81 degrees and the low is 50. You don’t even need the clear skies. Cloud cover would be fine. The 2009 U.S. Amateur (at Southern Hills) — those conditions were ideal.”

Myers’ career path

When Myers says he “grew up in a gym,” he’s being literal. At Odessa-Montour Central School, his father Roger Myers was an athletic director who coached football, basketball and baseball.

“I wanted to be Larry Bird or Michael Jordan, but that wasn’t going to happen,” said Russ Myers, who turns 50 next month.

Before he aspired to become a golf course superintendent, Myers considered a career as a PGA professional — as the top management person at a golf course. Eventually, he says, “I decided that it wasn’t my thing,” so he studied ornamental horticulture at State University of New York-Cobleskill.

Myers’ road to Tulsa began in Georgia — at Augusta National, where he was a staff member in 1994-98. From there, he spent eight years at Card Sound Golf Club in Key Largo, Florida.

In 2006 — 11 months before the 2007 PGA Championship — Myers scored an elite appointment as the new Southern Hills superintendent. In August 2009, he had the course ready for the 2009 U.S. Amateur. A month later, he and Lindsay were married.

At the end of 2009, and only a few months after they had closed on a house purchase in Tulsa, they headed to Los Angeles.

“For several reasons, the move to Los Angeles made sense at the time,” Myers recalls. “I left Tulsa feeling like I was headed to a better job in Los Angeles, and I returned to Tulsa feeling like I was headed to a better job. The situation had changed here. When Nick called (in 2015), I was honored that they would consider me to come back.”

Tiger and Russ

Because of the mystique of Augusta National — the site of the Masters — I peppered Myers about his years in Georgia.

“It’s underrated how good a job the guys at Augusta National do on that course, but they don’t do anything better than the guys at Congressional or Southern Hills,” Myers said. “(Augusta National) holds an event (the Masters) at a time when the course is at its best every year.

“They lead the industry in creativity and innovations. They’re good and they have the resources to do that.”

What a time to have been at Augusta National. Myers was there for Woods’ first Masters appearance, when in 1994 he participated as an amateur; for Ben Crenshaw’s 1995 victory, for Greg Norman’s 1996 collapse and for Woods’ stunning, 12-shot victory in 1997.

In 1994, Myers was 22 and Tiger was 18. Myers remembers doing some work on a green and Woods stopping to make small talk. From that point, they were on a first-name basis.

“To have witnessed Tiger’s career like everyone else has, and to have gotten to know him at Augusta and then to have seen him win (at Southern Hills) 13 years after he played in his first Masters, and now he comes in here last week for a practice round, and maybe he’ll be here (for the PGA Championship) — it’s been a heck of an era to be a golf person,” Myers said. “I guess we all should thank Tiger.”

There was no Myers-Tiger small talk during Woods’ recent Southern Hills practice round. Woods’ plane touched down late that morning and he played during the afternoon with Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby as his caddie. Before sundown, Woods’ Gulfstream jet was airborne and destined for Las Vegas.

“I wanted to give Tiger room to do what he came here to do,” Myers stated. “I wasn’t near him, but I did want to see where he hit his tee ball on 13. I went out there to see that. He’s in amazing shape. He’s a lean, fit guy.”

Life in Tulsa

I couldn’t resist the asking of one silly question: Does famous golf course superintendent Russ Myers have the best yard in Tulsa?

“When I go home, the last thing I want to do is work in the yard,” he replied. “I’ve got neighbors who ask questions (about lawn improvement), but they’re asking about stuff they shouldn’t try on their yards.”

Myers marvels at the difference between Tulsa traffic today and Tulsa traffic 15 years ago.

“The truth is,” he said, “the traffic in Tulsa is getting where it’s worse than the traffic in Los Angeles. I never had any trouble getting around LA, but I can’t get anywhere in south Tulsa right now.”

While the Myers family has the perks of Southern Hills membership, the Myers children have activities of their own. Russ treasures Dad time. When RJ plays in a junior event, Russ wants to see every shot.

Myers and his son play occasionally on the club’s nine-hole course, but Russ plays the big course no more than five times a year. He is a good player with a 10-handicap, but hasn’t yet broken 80 on Southern Hills’ 18-hole course. He says the strength of his game is his putting.

There are occasions when Myers has to get prettied up and put on a tie, but on most days he’s casually attired and his hands are dirty. The Russ Myers closet must look a lot like Bill Belichick’s: lots of hoodies.

Part II of the Myers-Southern Hills relationship feels permanent. If this is what he wants to do for the rest of his life, there aren’t many other jobs in the world that are on the Southern Hills level.

When Myers was younger and single, “it didn’t really didn’t matter where you lived because you spent so much time on the golf course,” he said. “Now, if someone called with an offer to work at The Old Course at St. Andrews, I would say, ‘You’ve got to convince my wife first.’

“Me and my wife have the right thing here in Tulsa — the right thing for our family. I loved LA, but I don’t miss LA. The situation in Tulsa is perfect for our family.”

