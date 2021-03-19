Bill Haisten: The ORU shocker – a conquest of Ohio State and the biggest win in program history

At Oral Roberts University, there are “Expect a Miracle” messages painted on the Mabee Center basketball court.
When time expired on of the greatest upsets in NCAA Tournament history – ORU’s 75-72 overtime conquest of Ohio State on Friday – Turner/CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle shouted, “Expect the unexpected!”
Paul Mills and his Golden Eagle players may not consider this to have been miraculous or totally unexpected, but everybody else does. This was crazy, inspirational and historic.
You always hear the “David and Goliath” reference when a 17-point underdog does something like this, but you’ll never get a more “David and Goliath” scenario than “little bitty ORU,” as Mills calls it, squaring up against gigantic-in-every-sense Ohio State University.
As each of these Golden Eagle players was on the floor for all 45 minutes of the game, and as they combined for 59 points and unbelievably clutch playmaking, Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas carried ORU to its first NCAA Tournament win since 1974 and the most significant victory overall in the program’s 56-year history.
The Golden Eagles were toughened by a nonconference schedule that was rated the third-toughest in Division I. They overcame great pressure and adversity to capture the Summit League Tournament. When Ohio State had a four-point lead with 2½ minutes remaining in the second half, ORU didn’t blink.
In a South Region game played at Purdue’s Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, the Golden Eagles pushed Ohio State into overtime period, during which Obanor scored seven of his 30 total points. The game ended with Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. misfired on a 3-point attempt.
“I thought we would win,” a poker-faced Mills said during his postgame Zoom.
It’s not an overstatement to include this one on the list of most stunning March Madness upsets.
From a seeding standpoint, it’s rare for a No. 2-seeded NCAA Tournament team to have been upset by a 15 seed. Since the tournament field’s 1985 expansion to 64 teams, there had been only eight examples of a 15 beating a 2.
On the same day in 2012, two 15th-seeded teams recorded first-round victories: Lehigh shocked Duke while Norfolk State bounced a 30-win Missouri team coached by Frank Haith. Before Friday, the most recent such upset occurred in 2016 (Middle Tennessee over Michigan State).
The foundation for the Oral Roberts victory was poured during a very nice first half. Powered by seven 3-point buckets, the Golden Eagles led 36-33 at the break.
There were important contributions from teammates like Kareem Thompson and Carlos Jurgens, but Abmas and Obanor absolutely carried Oral Roberts to a second-round Sunday meeting with seventh-seeded Florida (a Friday winner over Virginia Tech).
The 17-10 Golden Eagles take a six-game win streak into their Florida challenge.
Apparently, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Abmas has amazing lungs. For the 16th time in 27 ORU games this season, Iron Man Max sophomore played every minute. The Division I national leader in scoring entered with a 24.2-point average. Against the Buckeyes, he had 29 while the 6-8 Obanor got 30 points and 11 rebounds against Big Ten big men.
With 3:27 left in overtime, Obanor soared for an offensive rebound. He had a split-second to decide whether to find a guard and reset the offense, or aggressively surge toward the rim. He chose the latter, scoring while drawing a foul, swishing the foul shot and giving ORU a 69-64 advantage.
At the 2:09 mark, Abmas flaunted his mid-range game – scoring on a contested jumper that pushed the Golden Eagle lead to 72-66. After the Buckeyes scrambled back to within one point, Obanor was good on two free throws with 13 seconds left.
Those points resulted in the 75-72 final score – a score that shattered millions of brackets.
If you glanced only at these numbers, you’d swear that ORU had no chance to win. The Golden Eagles were dominated 44-30 on rebounds, shot only 36% from the field overall and were 4-of-18 on second-half 3-point tries.
On the good side of the stat sheet, ORU closed with only six turnovers and 14-of-18 shooting from the foul line.
You know Mills’ pulse rate must have been 200 during the final minute of overtime, but the fourth-year ORU head coach seemed pretty calm all afternoon. He now has a four-season total of 56 victories. In his four seasons at ORU, Bill Self had 55 victories.
In the fifth paragraph, I referred to ORU-over-Ohio State as having been the most significant victory in program history. The most important game in ORU history was played in 1974, in an Elite Eight showdown at the Mabee Center. Kansas rallied to defeat ORU 93-90 in overtime.
The most important victory, though, happened on Friday. There are a million more sports-media platforms today than in 1974. The most talked-about Friday event in American sports will have been an Oral Roberts basketball game. It will get big-game treatment on SportsCenter. ORU-Ohio State was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.
“ORU has won two NCAA Tournament games in its history,” Mills said last week. “I would love to tie that record.”
Incredibly, Mills gets that chance on Sunday.