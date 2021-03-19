Bill Haisten: The ORU shocker – a conquest of Ohio State and the biggest win in program history

The 17-10 Golden Eagles take a six-game win streak into their Florida challenge.

Apparently, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Abmas has amazing lungs. For the 16th time in 27 ORU games this season, Iron Man Max sophomore played every minute. The Division I national leader in scoring entered with a 24.2-point average. Against the Buckeyes, he had 29 while the 6-8 Obanor got 30 points and 11 rebounds against Big Ten big men.

With 3:27 left in overtime, Obanor soared for an offensive rebound. He had a split-second to decide whether to find a guard and reset the offense, or aggressively surge toward the rim. He chose the latter, scoring while drawing a foul, swishing the foul shot and giving ORU a 69-64 advantage.

At the 2:09 mark, Abmas flaunted his mid-range game – scoring on a contested jumper that pushed the Golden Eagle lead to 72-66. After the Buckeyes scrambled back to within one point, Obanor was good on two free throws with 13 seconds left.

Those points resulted in the 75-72 final score – a score that shattered millions of brackets.

If you glanced only at these numbers, you’d swear that ORU had no chance to win. The Golden Eagles were dominated 44-30 on rebounds, shot only 36% from the field overall and were 4-of-18 on second-half 3-point tries.