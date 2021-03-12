Bill Haisten: Racist commentary pours poison on the joy of the state basketball tournaments

The Union girls had not knelt before any previous game, Union athletic director Emily Barkley indicated, but they did on Friday. They did so in a show of support for their Norman opponents. When the Union players took a knee, there was applause from the Norman fans.

“I talked with (Union girls coach Joe Redmond) before the game,” Barkley said. “I told him I was sorry that this situation was the focus of the day. For this situation to take attention away from this great game, it’s so unfortunate. I felt confident that no matter what our players did today, Union would be well represented.”

The game itself was a classic — a 53-50 Norman victory. After having trailed by nine points during the third period, the Tigers rallied with championship-level defense. At Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center, in an 11:30 a.m. Saturday clash for the 6A title, Norman clashes with Bixby.

Norman coach Michael Neal said he and his players were instructed by Norman Public Schools leadership to comment only on basketball. Five hours before the Union game, however, Norman senior star Chantae Embry tweeted a response to Rowan’s remarks.

“God don’t like ugly,” Embry stated. “I’m not surprised and I don’t wanna hear about educating people anymore because they know what they are doing and these are their feelings.