Bill Haisten: Racist commentary pours poison on the joy of the state basketball tournaments

SAPULPA — As coronavirus concerns resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 Oklahoma state basketball championship tournaments, there was a special appreciation for quarterfinal games played on Thursday.
One person, however, poured personal poison on the joy of everyone else.
As members of the Norman High School girls’ team knelt during the National Anthem that preceded their Class 6A meeting Thursday with Midwest City, someone named Matt Rowan made shocking, racist remarks that were picked up on a hot microphone and eventually shared on social media.
Involved in live-stream coverage of the Norman-Midwest City contest, which was presented for viewing on the NFHS Network, Rowan reacted in a vile manner when he noticed that Tiger players were kneeling. Rowan provided hideous commentary that was strongly condemned after it was circulated on Twitter.
“They’re kneeling? F---ing n------,” Rowan, the owner and operator of the Tahlequah-based streaming service OSPN, said as the anthem could be heard in the background. “I hope Norman get their ass kicked. . . . They’re going to kneel like that? Hell, no.”
The result was a controversy that resonated statewide and nationally. It still was a hot conversation topic on Friday, before the start of a compelling semifinal at Sapulpa: Norman (with a 39-game win streak) against Union (with a 19-1 record).
The Union girls had not knelt before any previous game, Union athletic director Emily Barkley indicated, but they did on Friday. They did so in a show of support for their Norman opponents. When the Union players took a knee, there was applause from the Norman fans.
“I talked with (Union girls coach Joe Redmond) before the game,” Barkley said. “I told him I was sorry that this situation was the focus of the day. For this situation to take attention away from this great game, it’s so unfortunate. I felt confident that no matter what our players did today, Union would be well represented.”
The game itself was a classic — a 53-50 Norman victory. After having trailed by nine points during the third period, the Tigers rallied with championship-level defense. At Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center, in an 11:30 a.m. Saturday clash for the 6A title, Norman clashes with Bixby.
Norman coach Michael Neal said he and his players were instructed by Norman Public Schools leadership to comment only on basketball. Five hours before the Union game, however, Norman senior star Chantae Embry tweeted a response to Rowan’s remarks.
“God don’t like ugly,” Embry stated. “I’m not surprised and I don’t wanna hear about educating people anymore because they know what they are doing and these are their feelings.
“Right is right and wrong is wrong. Everyone has had the chance to learn that. BLM #blessedandhighlyfavored.”
The Oklahoma School Activities Association is the governing body of Oklahoma high school sports, and it was the OSSAA that hired Rowan for Thursday games in Sapulpa. Rowan won’t be working any more OSSAA events, the association reported.
In a written statement released on Friday, Rowan mentioned that he at one time was a youth pastor. Excerpts from his attempt to explain and apologize:
“I have not only embarrassed and disappointed myself, I have embarrassed and disappointed my family and my friends.”
“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes, and during the game my sugar was spiking. While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”
“I offer my most sincere apologies for the inappropriate comments made and hope that I can obtain forgiveness. I specifically apologize to the Norman High School girls basketball team, their families, their coaches and their entire school system.”
Friday was the first anniversary of David Jackson’s gut-wrenching decision to postpone the 2020 state basketball tournaments. He was the most relieved man in Oklahoma when this week’s championship tournaments began as scheduled, but his happiness was hijacked by the Rowan situation.
“You know, this also is offensive to me personally,” said Jackson, the first Black executive director in the 111-year history of the OSSAA. “I’m going to keep my personal side away from what I have to do professionally, but in the end, (Rowan’s comments) are an attack on me personally, as well.
“The bottom line is this: it’s not about me or the OSSAA. It’s about these students who worked so hard to be here, on this big stage, and then we have an incident like this. It makes me sick."