With regard to the marketing of Golden Hurricane sports and engagement with alumni and donors — and prospective donors — this weekend is extremely important for the University of Tulsa athletic department.

At 7 p.m. Friday, at the Reynolds Center, there is the Blue & Gold Champions Night event.

Combining the food, the drinks, the casino-style gaming, the conversation opportunities with important people and high-energy entertainment provided by the King Cabbage band, there is no better party in Tulsa. Ask any of the several hundred patrons who attended last year.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Lorton Performance Center on the east edge of the TU campus, there is the Hall of Fame ceremony — the induction of the Class of 2023 into the TU Athletic Hall of Fame.

It’s a weekend of celebrating the TU sports culture, and it’s an opportunity for university athletic director Rick Dickson and Golden Hurricane coaches to socialize with established friends while getting started on new relationships.

Those new relationships could result in new donation sources and impact the sales of football and basketball season tickets.

“This will be a week of the fast and furious, for sure,” Dickson said. “It’s a chance to celebrate a lot of heritage and history. It’s going to be a fun week.

“As I told our staff, ‘Buckle up. Here we go.’ It’s about as eventful a spring week as you can have around athletics.”

In early March 2022, Dickson was deflated by a pronounced lack of energy within the Hurricane athletics operation.

“The tire is flat,” Dickson told the Tulsa World after a sobering 2021-22 season of poor home-game attendance for football and rock-bottom attendance for Hurricane basketball.

A few days later, there was the hiring of men’s basketball coach Eric Konkol and a surprisingly healthy turnout for TU’s open-to-the-public Konkol news conference/pep rally.

A few days after that, there was a successful TU Hall of Fame weekend that led to an increase in donations and greater ticket-sales movement.

Dickson and his deputies celebrated quantifiable spikes in progress. Dickson directed his staff to be more aggressive in marketing football-basketball tickets and improving the game-day production both at H.A. Chapman Stadium and the Reynolds Center.

There were enhancements both at the stadium and arena, but the Hurricane teams didn’t respond in the desired manner.

In football, TU had a stretch of six losses in seven games and finished 5-7. After eight seasons, coach Philip Montgomery was dismissed. Dickson hired 61-year-old Kevin Wilson, who most recently had been an Ohio State offensive coordinator.

Wilson was the Indiana head coach in 2011-16 and had been a Bob Stoops-OU staff member in 2002-10.

Konkol inherited a broken Tulsa basketball program. His first Hurricane squad was 5-25. Never before had a Tulsa basketball team finished with as many as 25 losses. In that Dickson and his marketing personnel had invested so much effort in an improved game-day experience for fans, the 5-25 result was horribly timed.

Most of Konkol’s players wound up in the transfer portal. For the 2023-24 season, TU will have an almost totally rebuilt roster. Dickson said this week that he remains completely confident in Konkol’s ability to rebuild Tulsa basketball.

One example of the value of networking: A few months ago, Dickson was introduced to a Tulsa-area married couple. The wife and husband are TU graduates who for several years had been football season-ticket holders but had never been contacted by the university regarding basketball season tickets.

When Dickson learned of that, he immediately invited the couple to be his VIP guests at a TU basketball game. The couple responded by becoming Golden Hurricane Champions Fund members and purchasing season tickets both for football and basketball.

For this Friday’s Blue & Gold Champions Night party, that same couple is a significant event sponsor.

Before the TU football team dives into its first Kevin Wilson season and before the retooled Hurricane basketball team strives for something a whole lot better than 5-25, Dickson and his staff members continue their everyday quest to strengthen the University of Tulsa’s position in the Tulsa market.

The Hall of Fame Weekend is a critically significant piece in that quest.