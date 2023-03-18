An unexpected combination of circumstances: that Donald Trump would be in the BOK Center for the Saturday night session of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, and that the former president would not see an Oklahoma State Cowboy as a participant in the ESPN-televised finals.

As this week’s NCAA Wrestling Championships event was conducted at Tulsa’s BOK Center — only 69 miles east of Gallagher-Iba Arena — John Smith’s program was unable to capitalize on having a great many OSU people in the building.

This event was a great and lucrative experience for Tulsa and its economy, but it was humbling for the Cowboy fans who came to downtown Tulsa and hoped to see OSU compete at an impressive level.

Through five sessions and before the start of Saturday night’s championship session, Oklahoma State occupied 18th place — the worst standing for a Smith-coached Cowboy team. OSU was 14th last year, 16th in 2009 and 13th in 2018.

Entering the Saturday evening action, Oklahoma State had a meager total of 28.5 team points – 99 points behind Penn State. The Nittany Lions already had secured their 10th national championship in 12 years.

Penn State today is what Oklahoma State used to be: the No. 1 wrestling school in the country.

In the 133-pound semifinals on Friday, OSU superstar Daton Fix was eliminated. In a third-place match on Saturday, Fix lost a 2-1 decision to Arizona State’s Michael McGee. At 174 pounds, OSU’s Dustin Plott was defeated twice on Saturday afternoon and finished sixth overall.

Fix and Plott secured All-American designation, but Oklahoma State strived for a much better showing than this.

I spoke with Cowboy wrestling fans/longtime program insiders at the BOK Center and at the OSU Fan Fest. There was a collective belief that this tournament was so bad for Oklahoma State that it should be a wakeup call for athletic director Chad Weiberg and Smith.

The common opinion: There has to be an urgency to restore Cowboy wrestling as a national contender by identifying and fixing problems, by recruiting at a better level, by raising the money for a new facility and by getting that facility built as soon as possible.

Since Smith’s teams captured the national title in 1994 and four in a row in 2003-06, the Cowboys are stuck in a 17-year championship slump. It’s the second-longest such slump ever. There was an 18-year gap between the OSU titles of 1971 and 1989.

Smith’s 2005 Oklahoma State national title team included five Cowboys who were individual champions. In 17 NCAA tournaments since, only eight Cowboys were individual champions.

This was Smith on Wednesday: “I’m so fired up about this tournament.”

This was Smith on Saturday: “(The Cowboys) worked hard. They wrestled hard this year. It wasn’t a lack of effort. It wasn’t a lack of wanting. … I thought we were tight. I don’t know why we were tight.”

Smith then dropped a heavy and sobering shot of truth: “It was a lack of skill, a little bit.”

Regarding speculation that he might be considering retirement, the 57-year-old Smith pretty much said on Saturday what he said on Wednesday.

“I take it one day at a time,” he stated. “A year at a time. I think I’ll be back (next season). I don’t know for sure. They may can my ass. I don’t know.”

“After my 15th season,” Smith added, “I was thinking about retiring. For some reason, I didn’t. I’m not kidding you. I almost did it. I’ll take some off time to reevaluate everything. You just had a tournament that wasn’t good. You hoped for more.”

Smith ended the Q&A by saying, “I plan on being back.”

Oklahoma State’s total of 34 national titles by far is the greatest at the major-college level. Iowa is next at 24. On Saturday, Penn State scored its 11th national championship overall.

OSU has 145 individual national champions. No other program has even half that many.

If a school allows one of its programs to stack several disappointing seasons, the eventual result looks like Nebraska football. Over a period of 20 years, Nebraska went from having been consistently great to mostly irrelevant.

At Oklahoma State, there has to be a focused and immediate campaign to fix Cowboy wrestling. In Trump terms, there has to be a push to make Oklahoma State Wrestling Great Again.

As Smith is the most important figure in the 100-year history of Oklahoma State wrestling, he would never be fired. He may decide to retire after 33 seasons, but he would never be pushed out.

After Smith takes some time to decompress, he and Weiberg can study the Penn State model. They can determine what Penn State has that Oklahoma State doesn’t, and then they get serious about closing that 99-point gap.