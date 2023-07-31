During a Tulsa World interview, University of Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson delivered a compelling update on the Golden Hurricane athletic department’s finances.

Also, he did not dismiss the possibility that he may stay a bit longer than expected.

His current contract expires on June 30, 2024 — at which time Dickson will have had his 70th birthday. A TU graduate who was the university’s athletic director in 1990-94, Dickson returned for an administrative sequel in 2020. He succeeded Derrick Gragg, who initially left for a job with the NCAA.

Gragg now is the Northwestern University athletic director. His plate is filled with a football scandal.

It is believed that TU is searching for a new associate athletic director. As Dickson is thrilled with the results of his department’s 2022-23 fiscal year fund-raising, I asked whether that energy might inspire him to do one more University of Tulsa contract after the current one expires.

“We’ll see,” he replied.

His response reminded me of something he said during a 2021 Tulsa World interview. When Dickson reported for duty in 2020, it was expected that he would be here only for a few months — stabilizing the department during the worst of the COVID-19 impact on college athletics.

In July 2021, that was the question: Would Dickson actually consider a three-year contract and accept the challenges of fixing a wobbly TU athletic department? He responded by saying it was a “50-50” possibility.

“We’ll see” sounds a lot like “50-50,” so maybe the university does get an extra year of Dickson’s leadership and fund-raising mojo.

Even if it were only a one-year contract for 2024-25, Dickson could use that time to prepare a new associate athletic director for the No. 1 role.

Whether Dickson stays beyond June 30, 2024 is a mystery.

This is a certainty of which he is extremely proud: Only about 48 hours before the June 30 end of TU’s 2022-23 fiscal year, there was a donation that pushed the athletic department beyond its goal of $2.5 million.

The official total: $2.6 million.

The University of Tulsa’s fundraising number has nearly tripled in three years since Dickson returned. The 2019-20 total had been $900,000.

As Dickson returned to Tulsa from New Orleans in 2020, and after he learned of the $900,000 fundraising number, he addressed TU’s marketing staff. His message: “This is unacceptable. We cannot operate at this level.”

“If we don’t have water in the pond,” Dickson said last week, “we don’t survive. We only had an inch of water in our pond. Only tadpoles can live with that.”

This might even be more impressive than the $2.6 million figure: Because of an aggressive campaign of social interaction and phone contacts, Dickson states, TU has 1,000 new donors.

There is a great variance on the amount of the investments, but TU now has a relationship with 1,000 parties with whom the school had no relationship in 2022.

TU’s Golden Hurricane Club booster organization has been rebranded and now is known as the Golden Hurricane Champions fund. In 2019-20, there were 600 Golden Hurricane Champions memberships. Today, there are nearly 1,800.

“After ticket (revenue), the money from media rights and the money from your conference distribution, your next-greatest revenue stream always is your annual (fundraising campaign),” Dickson said. “When I returned here, I said that our (ultimate) goal had to be $3 million a year on fundraising. We’ve made pretty good strides.”

After Dickson and his staff members celebrate their triumph with an upcoming steak feast, they can look ahead at their 2023-24 fundraising assignment.

Next year’s goal is, in fact, $3 million.

“During the final quarter of (a fiscal year), fundraising is all I do,” Dickson continued. “Both for me and our fundraising team — that’s all we do. All over town, there are coffees, lunches and dinners. Our fundraising team averages 450 calls a week. That’s what it takes.

“What’s most important to me — it’s not the dollars. It’s the donors. The (potential) that those people are donating annually. The likelihood that some of them become season-ticket holders. The possibility that some of those people become major-gift prospects. ”

“And,” Dickson added, “please mention Kyle Zerr and his team in this article. They’ve been great.”

Zerr’s age is half of Dickson’s, but they are energy twins. Zerr is TU’s athletics director of development.

“Rick told us to think big,” Zerr said. “We have to engage the Tulsa community. Families who have no connection to the University of Tulsa — we’ve got to get them on campus.”

As first-year football coach Kevin Wilson presides over his first Hurricane preseason camp, Dickson issues a prediction on attendance: “You’ll see a significant bump for both football and basketball this year. People are writing checks and saying, ‘I’m in.’ And then you have the season tickets.”

The 2020 season isn’t factored because there were COVID-19 limitations on attendance. Otherwise, TU has a streak of nine consecutive football seasons during which the home attendance average was less than 20,000.

In 2008, the 11-win Hurricane had a home attendance average of 24,368. In 2011, the first Bill Blankenship-coached Hurricane attracted 22,541 per game. In 2012, the 11-win, Conference USA championship Hurricane finished with an attendance average of 20,020.

In no season since has Tulsa been at the 20,000 mark with its average on home football attendance at 30,000-seat H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Last season’s average was 18,745. OU is on this year’s home schedule (Sept. 16). There is a suddenly deeper pool of interested donors. That combination should push the 2023 Hurricane beyond the 20,000 mark on average attendance.

In March 2022, as TU neared the end of Frank Haith’s final season as the Hurricane basketball coach (and as home-game basketball attendance figures had become dismal), there was a memorable Dickson quote: “This tire is flat.”

“We took 23,000 Tulsa people to the (1991 Freedom Bowl) in Anaheim, California,” he said. “To a second-tier bowl. Think about that. We don’t get 23,000 for a home game now.”

The basketball Hurricane recorded only five victories during Eric Konkol’s 2022-23 first season as the head coach, but the Reynolds Center attendance average of 3,972 was well beyond the 2021-22 average of 2,911.

The 2021-22 basketball attendance average was TU’s worst in 42 years. The 1980 hiring of Nolan Richardson was a game-changer and led to the greatest period in TU basketball history.

In 1980-2003, there were 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 13 NCAA Tournament wins, three Sweet Sixteen appearances, an Elite Eight run in 2000 and NIT titles in 1981 and 2001. Konkol was a TU student assistant during the 2000-01 NIT championship season.

During the last 20 seasons, Tulsa made only two NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2014 (with Danny Manning) and in 2016 (with Haith), there was an opening-game loss. No TU team has recorded an NCAA Tournament victory since March 2003, when the John Phillips-coached Hurricane was an 84-71, first-round winner over Dayton. Tulsa got a combined 48 points from guards Dante Swanson and Jason Parker.

How long ago was March 2003? One day after TU eliminated Dayton from the NCAA Tournament, the Ohio Division II high school championship game matched an Akron high school (St. Vincent-St. Mary of Akron) and a Kettering high school (Archbishop Alter). St. Vincent-St. Mary senior LeBron James capped his prep career with 25 points and 11 rebounds, driving the Irish to a 40-36 triumph.

Wilson now begins his attempt to build a TU football program that compels Tulsans to pay attention and buy tickets. With a new roster, Konkol attempts the same in men’s basketball. With regard to results and attendance, coach Angie Nelp’s Tulsa women’s basketball program is trending in a positive direction.

Later this week, Dickson and his wife Brenda are reuniting with their kids and eight grandchildren for an Airbnb getaway on the Lake Michigan shore in Chicago.

It should be a nice escape from Oklahoma heat. Both on Saturday and Sunday, the predicted high temperature in Chicago is 80 degrees.

“After a trip like this,” Dickson said, “I always feel refreshed and ready to work.”

His work has been remarkable for a TU athletic department. Whether Dickson continues that work for 11 more months or for another couple of years, time will tell.

“We’ll see,” he says.