Bill Haisten: David Jackson vows to have in basketball what we had in football – champions

Last week, Barry Lewis and I were at Webster to watch a tremendous high school game involving two of the state’s better boys’ basketball teams -- the Webster Warriors and Memorial Chargers.
Webster survived a big Memorial comeback and celebrated a victory that was witnessed only by Barry, me and about 20 spectators.
The effort and performances of those athletes in a mostly empty fieldhouse -- it was so admirable. Those guys played their guts out.
Until now, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s restrictions on high school basketball attendance would have allowed no more than four spectators per participant. Or, a total of no more than 150 spectators.
Now, as Stitt’s people conferred with David Jackson and his people, there is a compromise that allows a maximum of 50% of capacity in some venues and a maximum of 30% in others.
When the Oklahoma high school postseason gets under way, great games like Memorial-Webster won’t be seen by capacity crowds, but at least there will be crowds.
The games will look and sound more like they did before the pandemic altered every aspect of our sports and the way they’re conducted.
“Even at 50%, it will hurt us,” said Jackson, who since 2016 has been the executive director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. “The (basketball postseason) is the biggest revenue generator for us. But if we can have 50% for basketball and then our spring sports, we can survive this.”
Resulting from the 2020 cancellations of the basketball state championships, Jackson confirms that the OSSAA lost slightly more than $1 million in ticket revenue and sponsorship money.
The OSSAA has a 15-person staff that does the work of 40 people, and that $1 million-plus would have been committed to staff pay and association operations. Jackson says the OSSAA -- a non-profit enterprise -- has remained fully staffed in part because of a small-business loan that saved jobs.
“We can’t afford to lose anybody on our staff,” Jackson said. “It would seriously impact how we do business.”
Jackson still shudders at the memory of having been involved in the decision to cancel the 2020 Oklahoma basketball championships.
“Considering what we knew about COVID at that time -- or didn’t know about COVID -- we had no choice but to cancel,” Jackson said. “So many kids and teams and communities were hurt that weekend. So many seniors who wouldn’t get to finish their season.
“There were five schools in that state tournament that had never before played in a state tournament. It was tough to tell those five schools that we weren’t playing.”
This year’s Class 6A and 5A tournaments are scheduled for March 11-13. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at various Tulsa-area high schools. Those sites should be announced next week. On Championship Saturday, the 6A boys and girls and 5A boys and girls championship games are played at ORU’s Mabee Center.
The Class A and B tournaments are played at Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena on March 4-6, while the 4A, 3A and 2A tournaments happen on March 11-13 at State Fair Arena.
The OSSAA’s 6A-5A contract with the Mabee Center expires after the 2022 state tournament. Jackson predicts that Tulsa’s BOK Center will be an aggressive bidder for 2023 and beyond.
The Rogers basketball girls were among the teams jarred by the 2020 cancellation. Around noon on March 12, 2020, the Ropers were about to board a bus. At the Mabee Center that afternoon, Rogers would have been matched with Ardmore in a state quarterfinal showdown.
At 24-3 and ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, that Rogers team had a real shot at scoring the first girls’ basketball championship in school history.
Just as all bags were packed and the team was together for the nine-mile trip to south Tulsa, Rogers coach Carlin Adkism received a jarring text message: Our game might be canceled.
“Honestly,” Adkism recalled, “I thought it was a joke at first.”
It was a sickening reality. On the first day that the entire state of Oklahoma was really punched by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the OSSAA postponed all state tournament games, 6A through 2A, scheduled for that weekend.
Typically one of the most eventful three-day periods in any Oklahoma sports year, there was no basketball on March 12-14.
Two weeks later, the OSSAA’s postponement was changed to an outright cancellation. Plus, all spring sports were canceled. Thousands of athletes and coaches, along with the families of those athletes, were told to stay at home.
“When we realized it wasn’t a joke, and we really weren’t playing, yeah, that was terrible,” Adkism recalls. “Getting to the state tournament was a dream for our kids.”
Adkism’s starting lineup included three seniors -- Devin Wright, Nakia Cullom and Natorie Graham -- who had been starters since they were ninth-graders. Their four-year run was stopped short of an actual finish line.
For the Rogers girls, for those five schools that were disappointed last year, for Webster and Memorial and for all others who pursue a title in 2021, Jackson and his staff are resolved to finish this basketball season as they finished the 2020 high school football season -- with champions in every class.
“We decided that we would do everything in our power to make sure that (cancellations) would never happen again,” Jackson said. “Even if we had to play games in an empty gym, these kids would play.”