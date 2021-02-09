Bill Haisten: David Jackson vows to have in basketball what we had in football – champions

Last week, Barry Lewis and I were at Webster to watch a tremendous high school game involving two of the state’s better boys’ basketball teams -- the Webster Warriors and Memorial Chargers.

Webster survived a big Memorial comeback and celebrated a victory that was witnessed only by Barry, me and about 20 spectators.

The effort and performances of those athletes in a mostly empty fieldhouse -- it was so admirable. Those guys played their guts out.

Until now, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s restrictions on high school basketball attendance would have allowed no more than four spectators per participant. Or, a total of no more than 150 spectators.

Now, as Stitt’s people conferred with David Jackson and his people, there is a compromise that allows a maximum of 50% of capacity in some venues and a maximum of 30% in others.

When the Oklahoma high school postseason gets under way, great games like Memorial-Webster won’t be seen by capacity crowds, but at least there will be crowds.

The games will look and sound more like they did before the pandemic altered every aspect of our sports and the way they’re conducted.