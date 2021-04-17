Bill Haisten: Before he retires, a review of Mike Carter’s difference-making run at ORU

Mike and Paula Carter have been married for 50 years. Children Cason and Lizz have flourished as adults. Mike and Paula’s third child was Scott Carter, whose battle with cancer — and 1993 death at the age of 13 — attracted the attention of sports figures in Oklahoma and beyond.

In 28 years since the Carters created the Scott Carter Foundation, more than $3.5 million has been raised for the funding of pediatric cancer research.

Mike Carter and Mike Holder were Oklahoma State freshmen in 1966. Holder was there to play golf. As a walk-on, Carter was unable to secure a place on the Cowboy golf roster.

While Holder became a Big Eight individual champion and went on to coach the OSU program to eight national championships, Carter’s golf game became a thing of beauty. Ultimately, he became a fantastic player and one of the state’s most decorated amateurs.

During the ’80s, Carter was a five-time club champion at Southern Hills. To have done it even once — at a place like Southern Hills — is quite a distinction. To have done it five times is remarkable.