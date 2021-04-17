Bill Haisten: Before he retires, a review of Mike Carter’s difference-making run at ORU

Mayor’s Cup trivia: Before accepting a pronounced pay cut and the enormous responsibility of rebuilding an Oral Robert University situation that was in shambles, Tulsa attorney Mike Carter was a legal adviser both for University of Tulsa basketball coach Tubby Smith and new ORU coach Bill Self.
In 1993, Carter helped Self negotiate his first ORU contract and a modest rookie-season salary.
During the spring of 1994, Smith said no to OU and stayed with a Golden Hurricane program that had made a stunning run to the Sweet Sixteen. Carter assisted as Smith secured a sweetened deal at TU.
Encouraged by Self to step away from a 21-year law practice that involved representation of oil-and-gas companies along with a few clients in the sports world, Carter applied for ORU’s athletic director position.
Carter actually was involved in both sides of that process. Before he became a candidate, he was a member of ORU’s selection committee and assisted with the screening of applicants.
“I remember talking with my wife Paula about it,” Carter recalls, “and she said, ‘Well, you’ve loved athletics all your life.’ ”
At that time, the Carters had season tickets for Oklahoma State basketball, University of Tulsa basketball and Oral Roberts basketball. Mike was a member of ORU’s Titan Club.
A Fort Smith, Arkansas, native who attended high school in Pawhuska, he got a business degree at OSU in 1970 and graduated from TU’s law school in 1972.
“Two guys had turned down offers from ORU,” Carter says. “I told (then-ORU President) Richard Roberts that I thought I was interested. He said, ‘Really?’ We negotiated a three-year contract and we came to ORU. It was a big decision.”
Carter became the ORU athletic director on Nov. 7, 1994. His starting pay was just as modest as Self’s. He and Self moved their families into university-owned houses located near the campus.
Carter’s first support staff included only a full-time secretary and three part-time employees.
“Basically,” he said, “it was an NAIA program.”
As human resources were so limited, Carter did common chores like stuffing envelopes with season-ticket renewal letters. One afternoon, he and Self and Self’s assistant Barry Hinson prepared 1,000 renewal letters for mailing.
“We paid for the materials out of our own pockets,” Carter says. “We had no budget. That’s when we got busy, trying to raise money.
“When I’ve been asked about the greatest challenges we’ve faced in this job, I always remember those early years. That was the toughest part — just growing it. Just growing it and trying to get momentum.”
More recently, Carter hired a basketball coach — Paul Mills — who not only took the 2021 Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament, but drove them to upset victories over Ohio State and Florida.
In 2015, Carter hired Tim Johnson, a deputy athletic director who had been at Clemson. Carter soon became very comfortable with the thought of Johnson as his successor.
“The time is right,” the 72-year-old Carter says, for retirement from his AD position of 26½ years and a move to an emeritus role that centers on fundraising.
Effective Aug. 1, the 39-year-old Johnson becomes ORU’s athletic director.
Local reaction when Carter was hired in 1994: This is a nice step toward the restoration of ORU’s credibility.
From then-Tulsa World columnist Bill Connors: “Oral Roberts University, with no football or wrestling programs to fund or worry about, has two overwhelming needs: membership in a conference and healing of public-relations wounds, many of them self-inflicted. Mike Carter is an ideal choice to attack the latter problem.
“Carter's engaging personality, impeccable character, reputation and enthusiasm qualify him as an ambassador to generate the good will that ORU lost by firing coaches, making unwise decisions and plunging into a prolonged basketball dive.”
When Self was the ORU coach, the Golden Eagles competed as an NCAA Division I independent. Without conference membership and the ability to score an NCAA Tournament berth by winning a conference tournament title, Self’s Golden Eagles had virtually no shot at an at-large bid. His fourth and final ORU team was an NIT participant, but conference membership was essential.
In July 1997, Carter was victorious in his quest for a conference relationship. ORU was accepted into the Mid-Continent Conference (known now as the Summit League).
Mid-Con membership remains near the top of Carter’s achievements, along with the creation of the ELI Academic Learning Center for ORU student-athletes and the recent development of the university’s John and Cheryl Clerico Golf Complex.
The hiring of Mills looks better with each passing day, and Carter’s baseball hires — coaches Sunny Golloway, Rob Walton and Ryan Folmar — have sustained the Golden Eagles as a mid-major power. In 1998-2018, there were 19 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Mills is the only ORU basketball coach to have been hired by Carter from outside of the Golden Eagle program. After Self departed for TU in 1997, Hinson was promoted to the top job. After Hinson left for Southwest Missouri State in 1999, assistant Scott Sutton was promoted.
Carter and the Sutton family had a longtime relationship. The most difficult day of Carter’s ORU life must have been April 10, 2017 — the date on which the university fired Scott Sutton.
Mike and Paula Carter have been married for 50 years. Children Cason and Lizz have flourished as adults. Mike and Paula’s third child was Scott Carter, whose battle with cancer — and 1993 death at the age of 13 — attracted the attention of sports figures in Oklahoma and beyond.
In 28 years since the Carters created the Scott Carter Foundation, more than $3.5 million has been raised for the funding of pediatric cancer research.
Mike Carter and Mike Holder were Oklahoma State freshmen in 1966. Holder was there to play golf. As a walk-on, Carter was unable to secure a place on the Cowboy golf roster.
While Holder became a Big Eight individual champion and went on to coach the OSU program to eight national championships, Carter’s golf game became a thing of beauty. Ultimately, he became a fantastic player and one of the state’s most decorated amateurs.
During the ’80s, Carter was a five-time club champion at Southern Hills. To have done it even once — at a place like Southern Hills — is quite a distinction. To have done it five times is remarkable.
Holder and Carter have been friends and golf associates since they were kids, so it’s interesting that each man became an athletic director and each is retiring this year. Holder’s move at OSU, effective July 1, is comparable to Carter’s. Holder will slide into an emeritus role and remain a force in fundraising.
When Carter segued from a successful law practice to taking charge of a then-broken ORU sports operation, he says he did so “because I wanted to make a difference.”
Consider this: ORU got into the business of athletics in 1965 — 56 years ago. Carter has been the athletic director for nearly half of those 56 years. He made a difference.