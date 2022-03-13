Bill Haisten: As the bracket is unveiled, an empty experience for Oklahomans

During a period of 15 years — 1994-2008 — the CBS-televised Selection Sunday bracket reveal was appointment viewing for Oklahoma basketball fans.

How would the Cowboys and Sooners be seeded?

Would the Golden Hurricane make the NCAA Tournament field as an at-large selection?

In 2006, 2007 and 2008, Scott Sutton and Golden Eagle fans would get a look at Oral Roberts’ first-round opponent and destination.

In 1994-2008, the CBS bracket show was dramatic television around here. After pairings were announced, fans and media members would scramble to make travel arrangements and purchase tickets.

In 1994-2008, Oklahoma State, OU, the University of Tulsa and ORU made a combined total of 30 NCAA Tournament appearances. During that period, the Cowboys, Sooners and Golden Hurricane recorded a combined total of 41 NCAA Tournament victories.

Eddie Sutton’s Cowboys rolled to the Final Four in 1995 and 2004. Kelvin Sampson’s Sooners were in the 2002 Final Four. In 2000, Bill Self’s 32-win Hurricane team fell short against North Carolina in an Elite Eight battle.

A year ago, Oklahoma storylines centered on ORU’s shocking Sweet Sixteen achievement and whether the Cade Cunningham Cowboys might make a deep run.

This season, for the first time since 2012, there is no Oklahoma representation in the men’s tournament.

OU, OSU and Tulsa closed the 2021 football season with bowl victories, but the basketball programs of those schools responded with a mostly sorry season.

The combined record in conference play: the Sooners, Cowboys and Hurricane were a combined 19-35.

In the Summit League Championship, ORU’s brilliant offense was undermined by ORU’s soft defense. The Golden Eagles were eliminated in the semifinals.

The big-picture result: no local connection to March Madness.

Because of an NCAA penalty — a ban from all 2022 postseason play — this season’s Oklahoma State squad never had a shot at March Madness glory.

As of Sunday, the NCAA NET rankings had OU at No. 40, OSU at No. 51, ORU at No. 155 and Tulsa at No. 181.

Six Big 12 teams are on the NCAA bracket. The Sooners aren’t. While the American Athletic Conference is represented by Houston and Memphis, the Golden Hurricane is an NCAA Tournament no-show for the 17th time in the last 19 years.

Because of the popularity of online and workplace bracket contests, I’m sure a great many Oklahoma basketball fans watched Sunday’s NCAA Tournament show.

However, not having an Oklahoma presence in the field of 68 — what a disappointment. What an empty feeling.

