There’s never a good time for a violent storm that leaves 200,000 households without power, destroys thousands of mature trees, damages countless structures and rattles the routine of a heavily populated area, but the timing of the June 18 Tulsa weather event was particularly horrific for the LaFortune Park golf operation.

A few minutes before midnight on Saturday, June 17, Pat McCrate fell asleep on his sofa. He had planned to spend the next day – Father’s Day – with his kids while watching the prime-time telecast of the U.S. Open final round.

A few minutes after midnight, however, McCrate and tens of thousands other Tulsans were awakened by storm sirens.

McCrate learned that an angry weather system was barreling toward midtown Tulsa, but it wasn’t until sunrise that he saw the result of that storm on the state’s busiest golf course – LaFortune’s 18-hole championship course.

“My first thought was that it looked a lot worse than what we got from the (December 2007) ice storm,” recalled McCrate, the director of golf at the Tulsa County-owned LaFortune Park and South Lakes courses. “I knew we’d be closed on that Sunday. I wasn’t expecting it to become all of this.”

The par-3 course, practice range and practice greens have been available for patrons, but the LaFortune championship course has been closed since the 100 mph wind storm gashed trees and damaged sections of the property’s fence line.

Five trees that provided definition and beauty on the par-4 fifth hole – they’re gone now.

After meeting on Tuesday with Tulsa County Parks Director Charles Wall, McCrate told the Tulsa World that LaFortune’s 18-hole course finally will reopen on Friday.

With regard to the terrible timing of the storm, May and June are the busiest months for LaFortune. Because the removal of debris from the championship course has been such a massive undertaking, LaFortune will have lost 12 of those prime days.

If any one day would be designated “the busiest day of the year” for most public courses, it would be Father’s Day. On Father’s Day 2023, the LaFortune pro shop was without power and there was no golf.

The storm had a pronounced impact on LaFortune’s June revenue. Over those 12 lost days, McCrate estimates that 2,500 rounds would have been played on the championship course (positioned on Yale Avenue, between 51st and 61st streets).

During closure days, LaFortune and other public facilities miss out not only on green fees and cart fees, but on important revenue generated by food-and-drink sales.

The golf industry has flourished since 2020, but LaFortune and other Tulsa-area courses now are in recovery mode.

Golf Oklahoma reported that The Oaks Country Club lost 40 large oak trees and 50 smaller trees.

Southern Hills Country Club superintendent Russ Myers shared with the Tulsa World a depressing report from Oklahoma’s most beautiful course: 74 trees were knocked down by the wind and more than 30 additional trees were so damaged that they’ll have to be removed.

Because Southern Hills has Myers’ major-championship staff and resources that most other golf facilities can’t match, its clean-up was a rush job.

“We were mostly clear by Wednesday (June 21),” Myers stated in a text message.

The recent weather event was the worst for the Tulsa golf industry since May-June 2019, when heavy rain resulted in flooding that wrecked bunkers and made courses unplayable.

On eight occasions in May 2019, McCrate’s maintenance staff rebuilt each one of the more than 50 bunkers on LaFortune’s big course.

In June 2019, the City of Tulsa-owned Mohawk Park golf property was covered with three feet of flood water.

In May 2018, 4,939 rounds of golf were played on the two Mohawk Park courses. Because of relentless rain, there were only 2,159 rounds played in May 2019.

The Tulsa Golf Association City Championship was to have been played last weekend at LaFortune, but it was rescheduled for July 22-23.

McCrate joined the LaFortune staff in 1989 and became the director in 2001. The Ohio native says he believes the June 18 damage is the most extreme in the 63-year history of the LaFortune Park championship course.

