Bill Haisten: A struggle to process the magnitude of the 2001 Oklahoma State basketball tragedy

Not once in 20 years have I needed a reminder of the Oklahoma State plane crash anniversary.
That emotionally crushing weekend will always be vividly remembered. Jan. 27, 2001 is a date branded into my mind and the minds of thousands of Oklahomans.
Jimmie Tramel, Dave Sittler and I were among the Tulsa World staff members who had friends on that plane. We were glued to our phones, scrambling for accident details and for the names of the 10 souls who were aboard that doomed Beechcraft Super King Air 200.
The first 48 hours of coverage of the OSU tragedy: For the World and all other Oklahoma media companies, it was an all-hands-on-deck pursuit of devastating news.
There was no social media in 2001. The transmission and sharing of information was a slower process. For several hours after the first reports that one of the OSU basketball team planes had plummeted from the Colorado sky and into a Colorado pasture, there was horrible uncertainty.
After that, there was horrible clarity.
In the Sunday Tulsa World of Jan. 28, 2001, there was a 12-paragraph report that identified 10 victims: Cowboy players Daniel Lawson and Nate Fleming, radio play-by-play voice Bill Teegins, broadcast producer Kendall Durfey, OSU media relations staff member Will Hancock, student assistant Jared Weiberg, director of basketball operations Pat Noyes, trainer Brian Luinstra, pilot Denver Mills and co-pilot Bjorn Falstrom.
That basketball season, I covered the OU program. I had been in Norman that day, witnessing the Sooners’ 77-66 Big 12 victory over Nebraska. The Cowboys played at Colorado that afternoon. They arrived in Boulder with a five-game win streak but lost 81-71 to Colorado.
The crash occurred about 65 miles southeast of Boulder, near Byers, Colorado. If it’s been a while since you Googled an image of the Remember The Ten Memorial at the crash site, do it. It’s haunting yet beautiful and essential.
Twenty years later, it’s all still shocking.
My first notification was immeasurably shocking. I was on the Turner Turnpike, headed back to Tulsa and in the vicinity of the Wellston exit, when I received a call from a World editor who said, “We’re hearing that the Oklahoma State team plane went down in Colorado.”
We weren’t yet aware that the OSU coaches, assistants, players, support staff and broadcast personnel had been transported to Colorado on three smaller planes. When an editor reported that “the Oklahoma State team plane” might have crashed, I was totally numb.
If there had been one larger plane, as was the belief at that moment, then all basketball personnel would have been passengers. Eddie Sutton, Sean Sutton and all players.
Everyone in the Oklahoma sports media knew Teegins and Hancock, which took this tragedy to such a personally shattering level.
Will Hancock handled men’s basketball for the OSU media relations office. Since 1991, Nathan Hale High School and University of Tulsa graduate Bill Teegins had been the radio voice of OSU football and basketball.
Neither guy had an enemy. I’ve known only a few such people, but Will and Bill were of that ilk.
Will was the son of Bill Hancock, who today is the executive director of the College Football Playoff. Having been the NCAA Tournament director in 1983-89, Bill has a million relationships in college basketball. Because Will had always been around it, he had basketball friends all over the country and scores of Oklahoma media friends.
So did Teegins, who in 1981-87 was on the KOTV-6 sports staff. He moved from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, where he was the KWTV-9 sports director. Teegins was so liked and respected that even after he became OSU’s radio voice, he still was asked to host some of OU’s studio programming.
An unforgettable aspect of the crash aftermath was the immediate response of play-by-play people from throughout the Big 12. During the remainder of that basketball season, the OSU radio calls would be provided by the play-by-play voices of OU and Texas, of Nebraska and Missouri, of the Kansas schools and the rest of the Big 12 programs. Dave Garrett of Oral Roberts also worked an OSU broadcast.
Each of the radio pinch-hitters was paid $500, and each one of them donated that money to a scholarship fund established in Teegins’ name.
Those details we all worked so hard to collect were reported in the Jan. 29, 2001 World, and they were awful: An official from the local coroner’s office placed flags in the field, marking where body parts were found.
Twisted metal, basketball shoes, playing cards, pieces of seats, luggage, clothing and a laptop computer were among the items visible throughout the debris.
During the first 48 hours after the crash, there was the statewide struggle to process the magnitude of such a disaster.
Twenty years later, it remains the most tragic Saturday in Oklahoma sports history.