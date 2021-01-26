Bill Haisten: A struggle to process the magnitude of the 2001 Oklahoma State basketball tragedy

If there had been one larger plane, as was the belief at that moment, then all basketball personnel would have been passengers. Eddie Sutton, Sean Sutton and all players.

Everyone in the Oklahoma sports media knew Teegins and Hancock, which took this tragedy to such a personally shattering level.

Will Hancock handled men’s basketball for the OSU media relations office. Since 1991, Nathan Hale High School and University of Tulsa graduate Bill Teegins had been the radio voice of OSU football and basketball.

Neither guy had an enemy. I’ve known only a few such people, but Will and Bill were of that ilk.

Will was the son of Bill Hancock, who today is the executive director of the College Football Playoff. Having been the NCAA Tournament director in 1983-89, Bill has a million relationships in college basketball. Because Will had always been around it, he had basketball friends all over the country and scores of Oklahoma media friends.

So did Teegins, who in 1981-87 was on the KOTV-6 sports staff. He moved from Tulsa to Oklahoma City, where he was the KWTV-9 sports director. Teegins was so liked and respected that even after he became OSU’s radio voice, he still was asked to host some of OU’s studio programming.