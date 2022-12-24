Bill Haisten: A blue Christmas for injured Bixby star Meredith Mayes

BIXBY — Because all of Arlene and Shawn Mayes’ kids are here for the weekend, there is an abundance of joy and great food.
For Meredith Mayes — a Bixby High School senior athlete, the youngest of the four siblings and the tallest family member at 6-foot-3 — there is her favorite treat: a chocolate chip Bundt cake.
There also are traces of a blue Christmas because Meredith is only a few days removed from a left-knee surgery that makes it impossible for her to pursue the Class 6A girls’ basketball title with her Lady Spartan teammates.
After having played for eight years on school and summer AAU teams with Bixby seniors Gracy Wernli, Gentry Baldwin and Kassidy Blankenship — and after having been at the center of Bixby’s drives to the 6A championship game in 2021 and 2022 — Meredith sustained a non-contact injury during a Dec. 9 Bixby Invitational clash with Edmond Memorial.
What an intense moment of parental complexity for Shawn Mayes. He saw his daughter collapse and writhe in pain, so the first reaction was the concern of a father.
As Meredith was examined first by Bixby trainers, Shawn heard her say, “I need my dad!”
Shawn then switched to medical-professional mode. As a 24-year physical therapist who has the ability in most cases to identify the nature of a knee injury, he went to Meredith and conducted flexibility testing on the leg.
“I immediately knew what had happened,” Shawn recalled. “It was heart-breaking. She was weeping. I switched back to being her dad. She needed to be comforted and she needed to know everything would be OK.”
Arlene’s memory of that awful Friday night and the confirmation that Meredith’s senior season would amount to only three games because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament: “Shawn tested her knee right there on the court. He believed that her ACL was torn. Some of the other parents were like, ‘Well, maybe he’s wrong. Maybe it’s something else.’ I knew he wasn’t wrong.
“When we saw the MRI result, it was a complete tear of the ACL. She sent a text to her teammates individually, and it wasn’t like “my ACL is torn — woe is me.’ Instead, she encouraged her teammates to have a great season. Oh, my goodness. She does amaze me.”
A positive report
Twelve hours before her hospital check-in, Meredith Mayes didn’t seem a bit rattled. Anxious but not nervous.
“I feel antsy,” she said. “I’m ready to get through this process.”
On Thursday morning, a bad situation got a little worse. As Shawn Mayes delivered Meredith and Arlene to the hospital entrance, the building’s automatic door wouldn’t open. The temperature was 3 degrees, the wind was howling and the door was jammed shut. They stood there and froze until someone pried the door open.
By mid-afternoon, Meredith was home and her mom provided a positive report. There had been a clean tear of the ACL, Arlene stated, but no additional damage like a lacerated meniscus.
“The surgery went very well,” Arlene said. “If there had been a problem with her meniscus, she would have been non-weight-bearing for several weeks. As soon as she can feel her leg again, she’ll start rehab.”
Shawn Mayes will oversee every step of Meredith’s rehabilitation. In a few months, Shawn predicts, “she’ll be ready to roll.”
While talking with Meredith Mayes at the Owasso gym, after the Lady Spartans beat the Rams on Dec. 17, I mentioned that she seemed at peace in spite of having been jolted by a bolt of bad luck.
“That’s completely God-given,” she explained. “I know a lot of people have prayed over me, and it’s amazing that there are all of these emotions of anger, pain and sadness — and questioning why this had to happen — and I’m still at peace.”
Next stop: Abilene, Texas
“When Mere was injured,” Kassidy Blankenship said, “the first thing I thought about was if this injury was going to affect her basketball career in college. I was worried she might not be able to play her freshman year.
“I also was sad when I realized that I would never get to play with her again.”
Last month, Meredith Mayes and Wernli signed to play college basketball in Texas — for former Oklahoma State coach Julie Goodenough at Abilene Christian of the Western Athletic Conference. Mayes performs at a high level both in basketball and academically.
On Dec. 11, the Abilene Christian Wildcats played at Oral Roberts. On Dec. 9, Abilene Christian assistant Erika Lambert was in the Bixby gym when Meredith sustained the first significant injury of her life.
“Coach Lambert told us that she’d had seven knee surgeries (and) multiple ACL surgeries,” Shawn Mayes remembers. “She said, ‘(Meredith) is a Wildcat. We’re going to stick with her and she’ll do great in her rehabilitation and won’t miss a beat.’ ”
A cruel setback
Before the injury, Meredith Mayes was closing in on a milestone: 1,000 career points combined with 1,000 career rebounds.
“I heard my knee pop when it happened,” she said. “I knew it was an ACL. I was thinking, ‘This is my senior year. This is our year.’ ”
While most teams enter a season with a belief that “this year is our year,” Bixby was totally justified in expecting to contend for the 6A gold ball.
When Mayes, Wernli, Baldwin, Blankenship and Alyssa Nielsen were sophomores in 2021, Bixby rolled to the state championship game and lost to Norman. As juniors in the 2022 title game, the Bixby girls had an eight-point fourth-quarter lead over a brilliant Edmond North squad. In overtime, Edmond North prevailed 59-57 on a buzzer-beating basket.
The Lady Spartan program has one state title. In the 1957 Class A championship game, Bixby conquered the Bertha Teague-coached Byng Lady Pirates 46-32. During her 43-year run at Byng, Teague had more than 1,100 wins, eight state championships and a 98-game win streak.
Last week, the Bixby girls were in Phoenix for a three-game tournament. Meredith Mayes was stuck at home, preparing for surgery.
Last season, as Bixby was the Tournament of Champions winner at the BOK Center, Mayes and Wernli were the co-MVPs. This week, the Lady Spartans once again are on the Tournament of Champions bracket. Mayes returns to the BOK Center as a spectator.
Wernli says the Mayes injury “absolutely doubles” Bixby’s resolve to make a third consecutive championship-game appearance and this time to get the desired result.
“Mere plays a huge role on her team and is the best post in the state,” Wernli said. “We can’t replace her, but we have girls who have stepped up huge and I believe they will continue to do so.”
‘She’s a great one’
Arlene Mayes hails from Longview in east Texas. Shawn Mayes hails from the Peoria area in central Illinois. They met first at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, got married and moved their family to Tulsa in 2001.
Meredith Mayes started school at Regent Prep, switched to Metro Christian in the second grade and then to Bixby as an eighth grader. Basketball was a serious consideration in the Bixby move. Gracy Wernli also had been at Metro Christian, but she and her family had moved to Bixby two years earlier.
“You can tell what kind of a kid Mere is because there’s been a tremendous reaction to her getting hurt,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “Coaches from across the state have reached out. The Edmond Memorial team said a prayer for her. Sapulpa reached out. She is respected across the state. She’s a great one.”
From Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller, Meredith received a handwritten, uplifting note.
“We have been overwhelmed by the amazing response of people in every area of her life, including her church family and in sports,” Shawn Mayes said.
Teammates for so long, Meredith Mayes, Wernli, Baldwin and Blankenship have been together for hundreds of games. During the summer, along with Nielsen, they were the champions of a Nike event in Chicago.
One of the beautiful dynamics of youth sports is the bond that connects the families of the players. The families of these Bixby players have become intertwined, so the shock of Meredith’s injury extended beyond the Mayes household and the Lady Spartan roster.
During the final full game of her high school career, Meredith totaled 21 points and 10 steals during a Bixby Invitational victory over Oklahoma City Douglass.
The next day, she heard her knee pop.
While Meredith will be on the Bixby bench for every remaining game this season, she won’t get to cross the finish line in the same way that her teammates will — battling for buckets and boards while striving for the 6A championship.
“Meredith is grieving, but her teammates are grieving also,” Arlene Mayes said. “When she got hurt, it was their final game of being all together.”