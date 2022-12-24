Bill Haisten: A blue Christmas for injured Bixby star Meredith Mayes

Longtime teammates react to the Meredith Mayes knee injury

Bixby seniors Meredith Mayes, Gracy Wernli, Gentry Baldwin and Kassidy Blankenship have been basketball teammates since they were grade-school athletes. Wernli, Baldwin and Blankenship react to Mayes’ season-ending knee injury and its impact on the Lady Spartans’ quest for the Class 6A title:

Wernli: “My first thought was that she’s not going to get to have her senior year on the court and we won’t be able to finish what we started with her playing with us. I know it will have an impact on our season, but she’ll be there with us every step of the way.”

Baldwin: “Right when Mere went down with her injury, my first thought was honestly all about how she was feeling in the moment. I was right behind her and saw everything happen, and before I could think about anything team-wise or basketball-wise, my heart immediately dropped and I was concerned just for her well-being. I was more in shock than anything because we still had a whole game to play, but everything hit us pretty hard after the game and we just felt for her. I wouldn’t trade anything for all the years I did get to play with her.”

Blankenship: “When Mere was injured, the first thing I thought about was if this injury was going to affect her basketball career in college. I was worried she might not be able to play her freshman year. I also was sad when I realized that I would never get to play with her again.”

Does Meredith’s situation strengthen your team’s resolve to capture the state championship?

Wernli: “It absolutely doubles our resolve. Mere plays a huge role on her team and is the best post in the state. We can’t replace her, but we have girls who have stepped up huge and I believe they will continue to do so.”

Baldwin: “(There) is more motivation for us to win it now. It is going to be a great test on how we handle adversity, but having her support is huge and would make it that much sweeter to play for her and for each other.”

Blankenship: “Her injury helps me focus on a goal to finally win state for her, and prove that we can overcome any obstacles thrown our way as a team.”