There's a new official way to travel Route 66 as the historic roadway nears its 100th anniversary.

The first of 40 "U.S. Bike 66" signs in Oklahoma was unveiled in front of Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios by Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and store owner Mary Beth Babcock. The other signs will be placed along the highway's length across the state.

“The route sign is just to call everyone’s attention to the fact that there could be bicyclists present,” Gatz said in an interview. “So it’s not just about the route designation in itself. It’s about the safety of all facets of transportation here in the state of Oklahoma.”

The 2,500-mile bike route, like the original road, which was established in 1926, stretches from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. Currently the route has stretches with no designated space for bicyclists. Gatz said one of the goals is to eliminate those gaps.

“There are some areas on Route 66 that are going to need safety shoulders,” Gatz said. “So we’ve got work to do ahead of us. And a lot of that is ongoing.”

Route 66 has a global appeal and brings visitors to the state, Pinnell said.

“We hope that it means millions of more dollars in sales tax revenue for the city of Tulsa and our other communities along Route 66,” he said.

Members of the Route 66 Commission were also present for the unveiling. The commission's role is to coordinate efforts focused on Route 66 through connecting with businesses, said Commission Chair Samantha Extance.

“It follows the work we’ve already done as a city of putting bike lanes along 11th Street and then also so that it works in conjunction with our planed Route 66 BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) service, the bus service that will be coming through here, so there will be lots of ways for people to travel the route and enjoy it,” Extance said.

The city has been implementing different programs to develop the portion of Route 66 that runs through Tulsa. One of the ways the city is investing in Route 66 is the city's neon sign grant, Bynum said.

“The idea is, if the Route 66 Commission approves it, we cover a small portion of the cost,” Bynum said. “But since that grant program went into place, we’ve had over a million dollars of neon signs installed along Route 66 in Tulsa.”

One of the neon signs is displayed in front of Babcock's store.

“Our sign cost a little over $18,000, and … the neon sign grant paid half of that, which is huge for a small business,” Babcock said.

Pinnell said investing in Route 66 is paying off.

“In any state that’s going to be successful, it’s got to play to its strengths, and one of our greatest strengths is Route 66,” Pinnell said.

