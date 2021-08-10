'Big Boy' steam locomotive to make stops in NE Oklahoma on Thursday

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941.

"This powerful machine was built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over a million miles, reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to service in 2019," the railroad said.

"Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through their town.

"Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes for each whistle-stop. This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a 'selfie' with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today," the railroad said.

Fans can share their photos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and use the #BigBoy2021 hash tag for a chance to win a Big Boy T-shirt, Union Pacific said. Fifty winners will be selected throughout the tour.

"Big Boy left its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 5, traveling across Nebraska and Kansas," the railroad said.