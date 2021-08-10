'Big Boy' steam locomotive to make stops in NE Okla. on Thursday

A historic steam locomotive is making several stops in eastern Oklahoma on Thursday as part of the 150th anniversary of completion of the transcontinental railroad.
Union Pacific Railroad's "Big Boy" No. 4014, a steam engine built in the early 1940s to carry World War II materials over a western U.S. mountain range, will make several stops in Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday. Each stop will last about 45 minutes, the railroad company said.
Thursday's schedule:
• 9:45 a.m. — Vinita, East Flint Avenue crossing
• 11:45 a.m. — Pryor, South Third Street crossing
• 12:45 p.m. — Wagoner, Fifth Street crossing
• 1:30 p.m. — Muskogee, West Broadway Street crossing
The locomotive will then continue its journey southward, arriving in McAlester about 4 p.m. for an overnight stop at 1 E. Krebs Ave. It will depart the next day about 9 a.m., Union Pacific Railroad said in a news release.
Friday's schedule:
• 10:45 a.m. — Atoka, Court and Main streets
• 12:30 p.m. — Durant, West Cedar Street crossing
Union Pacific said visitors at the stops should stay at least 25 feet back from the tracks when taking pictures.
Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941.
"This powerful machine was built to cross the Wasatch Mountain Range east of Ogden, Utah. It was retired in 1961 after traveling a little over a million miles, reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 and restored to service in 2019," the railroad said.
"Train enthusiasts of all ages will get a chance to hear, smell and see the train when it passes through their town.
"Depending on the schedule, Big Boy will be in town for about 45 minutes for each whistle-stop. This will give participants plenty of time to see or talk to the steam team, as well as take a 'selfie' with the world’s largest steam locomotive, one of 25 of its kind built and the only one operating today," the railroad said.
Fans can share their photos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and use the #BigBoy2021 hash tag for a chance to win a Big Boy T-shirt, Union Pacific said. Fifty winners will be selected throughout the tour.
"Big Boy left its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 5, traveling across Nebraska and Kansas," the railroad said.
"This is the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion.
"It is returning in 2021 with brief whistle-stops in more than 90 communities and one-day public display events in five major cities: Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; St. Louis, Missouri; and Denver, Colorado."
For more information, go to up.com/heritage/steam/.