Big Baby selling golf-themed donuts for PGA Championship week

When the field for the PGA Championship in Tulsa was announced, Big Baby Rolls and Donuts went to work.

The shop, located at 3739 E. 11th St., made donuts with lasered images of all 156 golfers playing at Southern Hills Country Club this week. The donuts were delivered to the course ahead of the first round.

"We knew (the participants) wouldn't eat them, but we wanted to honor them the best way we know how -- by putting them on one of our incredibly delicious vegan self donuts," said Rania Warren, who owns Big Baby with her husband, Andrew.

Big Baby, which specializes in vegan and gluten-free options, is selling golf-themed donuts at its shop through Sunday. Andrew Warren's grandfather, William K. Warren Sr., was among those responsible for the creation of Southern Hills.

