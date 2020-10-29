Big 12 men's basketball: League coaches plot OU, OSU in bottom tier of preseason poll

Oklahoma was selected to finish sixth, and Oklahoma State seventh in the Big 12 Conference men's basketball preseason poll released Thursday.

Baylor was selected as the team to beat in voting by the league’s 10 coaches. The Bears received seven first-place votes. Kansas was slotted second, following by West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech. Iowa State was chosen for eighth, followed by TCU and Kansas State.

The Sooners finished tied for third last season, but dropped to No. 6 after losing two starters (Kristian Doolittle to graduation, Jamal Bieniemy to transfer) from a 19-12 team.

OU’s De’Vion Harmon was asked about being picked sixth in the poll.

“Pick us sixth,” Harmon said. “That’s fine. We don’t control what the predictions are like. When Nov. 25 comes, it’s time for us to go out and ball. We do it together. I can’t do it by myself. Austin (Reaves) can’t do it by himself. Brady (Manek) can’t do it by himself. No one can do it by themselves. It’s going to take all 13, 14 of us to do it together.