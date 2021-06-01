Biden makes strong impression on local leaders, who praise his knowledge of Race Massacre

Almost no one had more one-on-one time with the president during his visit than Michelle Brown-Burdex. The long-time Greenwood Cultural Center program director spent about 15 minutes showing the president around the facility.

“I was surprised that he was so well-informed that he really knew the history of the Greenwood District and he even asked a few questions,” Brown-Burdex said.

Biden referenced that Interstate 244 cuts through Greenwood and its detrimental effects on the neighborhood, Brown-Burdex said.

“He even discussed the possibility of reversing that and perhaps removing the expressway through the heart of the Greenwood District,” Brown-Burdex said.

Brown-Burdex has given countless tours of Greenwood Cultural Center in her 25 years with the organization, but never anything like what she experienced Tuesday.

“I was extremely nervous and I had been waiting there for several hours. I didn’t have the exact time of his arrival and I thought I was going to faint,” she said. “I hadn’t eaten all day, and so I was just terrified that I would say something or do something and I would be a meme on Facebook right now.”

But after a few minutes with the president, all her anxiety vanished.