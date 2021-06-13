Biden administration seeking $82 million for McGirt-related costs in Oklahoma

The Biden administration is seeking $82 million in additional funding for U.S. attorneys, FBI agents, marshals and other federal staff to handle the spike in caseloads resulting from the change in criminal jurisdiction on the newly affirmed Indian reservations in Oklahoma.

The FBI office in Oklahoma, which must now investigate crimes on the reservations, has become one of the busiest FBI offices in the country for criminal matters.

The U.S. Justice Department has requested $33 million more for the three U.S. attorneys offices in Oklahoma for the budget year that begins Oct. 1. It has also requested $25.5 million more for FBI operations in Oklahoma; $8.7 million for the U.S. Marshals Service; and $2.7 million for the Drug Enforcement Administration.