Bicyclist hit by truck, killed in north Tulsa; police work to ID victim

Tulsa police are working to identify a man who was killed Saturday night after being hit from behind while riding a bicycle in north Tulsa.
The man, a white male believed to be in his 40s, was hit in the northbound curb lane about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to a news release. He was reportedly pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
About 9 p.m., another man reportedly called police dispatch to say he believed he had hit something in the road earlier in that area.
Police reportedly impounded the driver's truck and took him to the hospital for a blood draw, but he is not in custody nor charged with a crime pending the investigation and lab results.
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
