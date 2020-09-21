Bicyclist dies after being hit by pickup in north Tulsa; police trying to ID victim

Police were still working Monday to identify a man who was killed Sunday night after being hit from behind while riding a bicycle in north Tulsa.
The bicyclist, a white man believed to be in his 40s, was hit in the northbound curb lane in the 1000 block of North Lewis Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
Another man reportedly called the police about 9 p.m. to say he believed he had hit something in the road in that area earlier.
Police reportedly impounded the driver's pickup and took him to a hospital for a blood test, but he is not in custody or charged with a crime pending the investigation and lab results.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.