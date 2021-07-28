'Better for everyone': Officials urge Tulsa landlords to seek rental assistance instead of evictions

With the federal government’s eviction moratorium ending this weekend, Tulsa could face an unprecedented wave of homelessness if local landlords don’t help tenants apply for financial assistance instead of taking them to court, officials said Wednesday.
The city and county, knowing the nationwide moratorium would end eventually, launched a combined effort last March to help people catch up with overdue rent and utility payments. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, has already paid more than $7.2 million in rent and utilities across the county, officials said.
The rental assistance program hopes to see a huge wave of new applications next week rather than a huge wave of new eviction cases filed at the county courthouse, said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of the non-profit group that is administering the taxpayer-funded ERAP
“I can’t help you with an empty apartment,” Jaynes said. “But if you let your tenant stay, I can make sure you get paid.”
Tulsa already had an eviction crisis even before the COVID-19 lockdowns began last spring, triggering widespread unemployment and causing millions of American to fall behind on rent. The city averaged 1,200 eviction cases per month before the pandemic, and is still averaging about 700 cases per month this year even with the federal moratorium in effect, according to the Oklahoma Policy Institute.
Evictions have become one of the leading causes of homelessness in Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday.
“It’s important to understand the ripple effect that can have in our economy,” he said.
When landlords can’t collect rent, they can’t pay their own bills and can’t afford to make repairs or improvements to their properties. And when tenants become homeless, taxpayers have to pay for services that end up costing a lot more than the rental assistance would have, Bynum said.
“When we keep people in their homes,” he said, “it’s better for everyone.”
The Trump administration imposed the first eviction moratorium last summer, keeping landlords from filing for an eviction if a tenant could show a loss of income due to the pandemic. Both the Trump and Biden administrations extended different versions of the moratorium several times until this summer, when the effort has come under an increasing number of challengers in federal court.
Without the moratorium, however, Tulsa “would have seen an unprecedented wave of homelessness,” said Kristin Maun, director of housing development and incentives at the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.
The wave could still hit if tenants and landlords don’t take advantage of rental assistance, she said.
“Landlords can avoid the high cost of eviction and resolve concerns with tenants outside of the courtroom,” she said.
For more information about emergency rental assistance, go to erap.restorehope.org.
Featured video
Complete coverage of the troubles facing the Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex
The lawsuit alleges that the owner of the south Tulsa complex was greedy and unethical and ruthlessly took advantage of tenants.
DOCUMENT: Read a PDF of the lawsuit filed on behalf of tenants.
The Fire Marshal's Office announced the extension from Wednesday's earlier deadline, saying the magnitude of the effort would require more time.
Housing Solutions is accepting donations online to help the approximately 100 residents of the complex, who must by out of their apartments by Wednesday.
“At this point, we’ll say there is not a building on the property that we’re going to let them occupy,” Fire Marshal Andy Teeter told Tulsa city councilors on Wednesday evening.
"The minority of landlords causing these monumental problems is the issue. The owners acting in good faith ought to be behind getting rid of these poor landlords," the editorial states.
"There’s room for practical rental reform in the Oklahoma Legislature," writes columnist John Waldron, a state legislator. "We could do more to rein in bad out-of-state actors without troubling local landlords who on the whole do a good job keeping up their properties."
The owners of the south Tulsa apartment complex have until July 21 to fix the problems, or tenants will be required to leave and the apartments will have to be secured.
The city of Tulsa said Wednesday that the south Tulsa apartment complex had paid enough of its $108,000 past-due water bill to retain service.
The south Tulsa apartment complex could lose its water supply Thursday because it has failed to pay its $108,582 past due bill.
What exactly is going on at Vista Shadow Mountain is not as obvious as the awful condition of the apartments and the despair of those still li…
A managing member said the apartment offices were empty when residents received water cutoff notices earlier this week due to the Jewish holiday Shavuot.
Residents say the complex's office has been deserted.