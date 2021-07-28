'Better for everyone': Officials urge Tulsa landlords to seek rental assistance instead of evictions

Evictions have become one of the leading causes of homelessness in Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday.

“It’s important to understand the ripple effect that can have in our economy,” he said.

When landlords can’t collect rent, they can’t pay their own bills and can’t afford to make repairs or improvements to their properties. And when tenants become homeless, taxpayers have to pay for services that end up costing a lot more than the rental assistance would have, Bynum said.

“When we keep people in their homes,” he said, “it’s better for everyone.”

The Trump administration imposed the first eviction moratorium last summer, keeping landlords from filing for an eviction if a tenant could show a loss of income due to the pandemic. Both the Trump and Biden administrations extended different versions of the moratorium several times until this summer, when the effort has come under an increasing number of challengers in federal court.

Without the moratorium, however, Tulsa “would have seen an unprecedented wave of homelessness,” said Kristin Maun, director of housing development and incentives at the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.