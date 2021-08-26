Best Buy restock of in-demand graphics cards prompts long line

A nationwide resupply of graphics cards caused a backlog of customers Thursday at a local Best Buy.

The electronics retailer conducted a drop of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series at select national stores. The event was well-received at the Best Buy at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, 10303 E. 71st St., where the line was long.

"They are really important for gaming or for doing any kind of 3D design," a Best Buy spokesman who declined to give his name said about the graphics cards.

"There is a microprocessor shortage going on right now. It is kind of messing up the supply of them. A lot more people want them than we have available."

The first people in line at the 71st Street Best Buy were Alice Zheng and Eric Wang, who arrived about 11 a.m. Wednesday. They said they've done the early-bird routine the past two times the items were available. Thomas Boston drove from Dallas and began his wait about noon Wednesday.

Stores across the country received from 50 to a couple hundred cards Thursday, and customers were limited to purchasing one, the spokesman said.

A graphics card is sometimes referred to as a graphics processing unit, or GPU, a specialized processor originally designed to accelerate graphics rendering.