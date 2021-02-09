Below-freezing temperatures here to stay at least 7 days, Tulsa forecasters say

Housing Solutions encourages concerned Tulsans who see someone in need of shelter to use the outreach request on the Housing Solutions website at https://bit.ly/370AuE2.

Shelters around the city are opening additional space while maintaining COVID restrictions, Housing Solutions said.

The city of Tulsa has two warming stations available for those trying to get out of the cold: John 3:16 Mission at 506 N. Cheyenne and The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 102 N. Denver Ave. Both are open 24 hours and have capacity limits in place.

The city also has an overflow shelter at the former juvenile detention center for individuals experiencing homelessness. It is currently serving an additional 57 people due to the extreme weather, maxing out the capacity at 116, the City said in a statement.

Warm meals prepared by Iron Gate continue to be provided daily.

The bitter cold is going to take awhile to move out, Snyder said, complicated by more chances for precipitation the rest of the week.

Wednesday may bring some sleet; Thursday has a slight chance of more drizzle; and Friday, Saturday and Sunday could see some snow flurries, Snyder said.