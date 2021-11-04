Bell's Amusement Park being revived in Broken Arrow, family announces with city officials

Bell's Amusement Park will be returning, 15 years after it closed in Tulsa, to a 100-acre property in Broken Arrow.
The park is expected to be 10 times the size of the original Bell's, with new rides as well as old favorites. Smaller children will have a piece of the park with size-appropriate rides, as well.
The revived Bell's, with a water park, will be open about 10 months out of the year near Kenosha (71st) Street and the Creek Turnpike.
Officials with Bell's Amusement Park posted a teaser video early Thursday on social media leading up to a 10 a.m. news conference with the Bell family and city officials.
In November 2019, Bell's owner Robby Bell teased fans on social media with news that they were in negotiations to bring back the park.
Bell’s Amusement Park closed after the 2006 season at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds when the county didn’t renew the park’s lease after it operated there since 1951. A much smaller version of the park briefly operated in 2013 in the parking lot of Swick’s Flea Market in west Tulsa.
Interest in Bell’s return had spiked after the park’s Facebook page was reactivated two years ago, and amusement park merchandise returned to shelves at Ida Red General Store.
