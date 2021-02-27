'Being able to go back in person is a win': TPS seniors talk about returning to class for their final days

“I don’t feel like I got a senior year,” Jones said. “All the special things, experiences — I didn’t get.”

Even with distance learning keeping the students largely off campus, senior class sponsors have been trying to adjust plans in order to give their students a small slice of normalcy.

Sommer Baker is the sponsor for Memorial High School’s senior class. To make sure her students have access to the same information as their predecessors, she has hosted regular forums via Zoom for seniors with information on ordering caps and gowns, as well as guest speakers from area universities, trade schools and military recruiting offices.

Along with text messages and weekly emails, she also set up a separate Canvas page to host those Zoom recordings, as well as links to other senior-specific resources, such as the FAFSA.

“There is just so much that normally goes on during senior year that I didn’t want anyone to miss anything,” she said.

“This is someone’s child. When they graduate in May, they still have to have a plan for their lives. The more recruiters and information I can get in front of them, the more they’ll have in their toolbox to make a plan for when they graduate.”