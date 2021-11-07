Being a general 'was his job, not who he was': Pioneering Black military commander from Tulsa to be honored

As much as Roscoe Cartwright enjoyed his returns to north Tulsa, revisiting the people and places that had shaped him, at least one site did not come with the best memories.
"He and his parents had been very poor, and at one point they lived in Crawford Park — in a tent," said Verda Cartwright, his daughter-in-law.
"They were basically homeless, at least for a while."
Cartwright never forgot the struggles of his early life. And later on, they would prove useful to him as a mentor and motivator.
As he would put it to others, especially his fellow African Americans in the service, where you started from didn't matter. The important thing was what you did from there.
"He figured you couldn't start out any lower than he had," Verda said. "And look at where he got to."
Late Tulsan Roscoe Cartwright, a pioneering U.S. Army general and decorated veteran of three wars who died in a plane crash shortly after retiring, will be honored on Veterans Day in a ceremony in his hometown.
The Booker T. Washington High School graduate — who was only the second African American to be promoted to brigadier general in the integrated Army — will be inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame as part of commemorative activities at OSU-Tulsa.
Cartwright's military career spanned 33 years, during which time he was an influence and inspiration to a generation of Black officers and soldiers, including late Gen. Colin Powell.
Also being inducted is Cartwright's fellow BTW graduate, late Tulsan Joe Thomas. Thomas, whose story was shared last year in the Tulsa World when a street was renamed in his honor, died in Vietnam and is believed to be the only Tulsan since World War II to be awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.
On Thursday, a special induction ceremony for the pair will be held at 4 p.m. on the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus outside at the Ellis Walker Woods Memorial. The ceremony will be preceded at 3 p.m. by OSU-Tulsa's Veterans Day recognition event in the campus auditorium.
Verda Cartwright, who was married to Cartwright's late son Roscoe Jr., will be joined by her daughters Bridget Cartwright Jones and Tracey Cartwright-Johnson, all of Tulsa.
Verda said she's grateful to be able to accept the honor on behalf of the family. She just wishes the honoree could be there himself.
Although it's been almost 50 years, the deaths of Cartwright and his wife Gloria still haunt the family, she said.
The two were killed in a commercial airline crash near Washington, D.C.
Verda said the news left the family "devastated."
Just weeks after retiring, "he had been so looking forward to just being a grandfather," she said. "In the military he'd missed so much of his own children's lives."
A military life
Roscoe Conklin Cartwright, known as "Rock," graduated from BTW in 1936.
He never considered the military at the time, planning instead to go into education.
But in 1942, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, fate intervened when Cartwright became one of the first 300 men in Tulsa County drafted to go to WWII.
He was cut out for the military life, it turned out.
After receiving a commission and leading troops in combat in Italy, he would stay in the Army, going on to serve in Korea and Vietnam.
Along the way, he picked up various decorations, including two Legion of Merit medals, three Bronze Stars and two Air Medals, among many others.
Cartwright continued to rise through the ranks, and in 1971, became the second Black Army officer to receive a general's star, when he was promoted to brigadier general. The first had been Benjamin O. Davis in 1940.
Among Cartwright's other distinctions he was the fourth African-American officer to achieve flag rank in the history of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Shortly before his death, Cartwright co-founded what has become a central part of his legacy: The Rocks Inc. is the largest professional military officers organization with a majority African-American membership.
Cartwright led the initiative to organize the group, which has multiple chapters and maintains a scholarship fund in his honor.
Among the family's keepsakes is a photo taken at a Rocks function of Cartwright with Colin Powell, who viewed him as a mentor.
Picking others up
Jones said her grandfather's achievements have always been inspiring to her. And while she was young when he died, she has some distinct memories of him.
"He was so tall: When he would bend over and pick me up, it took forever, it felt like, to reach the top. Like being on an elevator. Then finally you were there, and there would be the smile and the laughter waiting for you."
Bending over to the pick others up is also a good way to describe how Cartwright lived his life, she said.
"Everybody doesn't know to step up and do it by themselves," Jones said. "He believed you have a duty to reach back and grab somebody else and help them up. I think that's his legacy. That's what he would want to be recognized for, more than medals and decorations."
Cartwright's family members agree that the recognition in his hometown and state is overdue.
"I don't know if it's our fault for not pushing for him to get more recognition. But he's not one that would have wanted it," Verda Cartwright said. "If his name was going to be out there, he would want it to be for maybe encouraging some kid, bringing somebody else up."
His own success and high rank never created a sense of entitlement, she said.
"The way he looked at it, general was his job. It's what he did, not who he was."
Photos: A tour of Greenwood Rising
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
Greenwood Rising Tour
$3 for 3 months
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Video: A look inside the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center.