Being a general 'was his job, not who he was': Pioneering Black military commander from Tulsa to be honored

Among Cartwright's other distinctions he was the fourth African-American officer to achieve flag rank in the history of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Shortly before his death, Cartwright co-founded what has become a central part of his legacy: The Rocks Inc. is the largest professional military officers organization with a majority African-American membership.

Cartwright led the initiative to organize the group, which has multiple chapters and maintains a scholarship fund in his honor.

Among the family's keepsakes is a photo taken at a Rocks function of Cartwright with Colin Powell, who viewed him as a mentor.

Picking others up

Jones said her grandfather's achievements have always been inspiring to her. And while she was young when he died, she has some distinct memories of him.

"He was so tall: When he would bend over and pick me up, it took forever, it felt like, to reach the top. Like being on an elevator. Then finally you were there, and there would be the smile and the laughter waiting for you."

Bending over to the pick others up is also a good way to describe how Cartwright lived his life, she said.